Team boss Franz Engstler has highlighted the issues that prevented new-for-2022-signing Attila Tassi from challenging for a top result at WTCR Clean Fuels for All at Circuit de Pau-Ville recently.

Tassi, who has joined fellow Honda Racing-supported driver Tiago Monteiro in the new-look LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler line-up for this season, started Race 2 from the front row of the grid only for contact with pole-sitter Norbert Michelisz to drop him out of contention and wreck his hopes of victory.

Speaking following the opening event of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup season, former racer Engstler said: “Unfortunately, the results that we end the day with do not reflect the potential that the team has shown on its first weekend with the Civic Type R TCR.

“Attila drove really well in the opening race and only factors outside of his control stopped a very strong result. The contact that meant he had to pit unfortunately caused the mechanics more work, but they did an excellent job to have the car in a good shape for Race 2, which only makes the incident at the start more disappointing. But still, he showed the fighting spirit in the team to bring the car home and get points on the board, and Tiago's recovery to 10th place meant we at least got some reward.”

