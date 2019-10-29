Rob Huff scored his first podium of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO with the runner-up spot in the second of three races at Suzuka last weekend.

Driving a Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR for Sébastien Loeb Racing, Huff shadowed BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver Norbert Michelisz throughout the 24-lap counter.



“I had a good start, I got the jump on Norbi but he just got a better second-stage start and pulled ahead,” said Huff. “It’s the best result I’ve had this year but we should be doing better with what we’ve got, but we can’t beat these guys.”



Of his efforts to get ahead of Michelisz, Huff said: “You always feel like you have a chance, you never give up, but this circuit doesn’t present a lot of overtaking opportunities, which is a shame. But we have a podium, a trophy and some champagne.”

The post Podium breakthrough cheers WTCR racer Huff appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.