Points rise for defending Esports WTCR OSCARO champion Banki

Bence Bánki’s advantage at the top of the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship has increased from seven to 14 points after the race direction reviewed several incidents during last month’s Slovakia Ring round.

Jack Keithley (Great Britain), Nestor Garcia (Spain) and German pair Tim Jarschel and Alexander Dornieden have all received penalties, which has resulted in Slovakia’s Bánki (SDL eSports by Logitech G / Honda) inheriting a 14-point lead over EURONICS Gaming CUPRA driver Florian Hasse, with his team-mate and fellow German Julian Kunze moving up to third.



A virtual Zandvoort hosts the third event of the season on Sunday evening. Here’s a reminder of how to watch the action from RaceRoom:



YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g73jmXypFCM

Facebook:https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

RaceRoom’s Twitch channel:https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

