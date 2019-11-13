Points the priority for Lynk & Co-powered WTCR racers

Cyan Racing Lynk & Co’s Thed Björk has ground to make up in his bid to win a second FIA World Touring Car title.

At what is effectively a second home event for the Chinese Lynk & Co organisation, Björk is 40 points behind current leader Esteban Guerrieri on the #RoadToMalaysia, where the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO will be decided next month.



“We need to score a lot of points this weekend to keep in touch with the title fights of both the drivers' and teams' championship," said Swede Björk, who won the FIA World Touring Car Championship in 2017.



"Macau is an incredibly tough circuit, definitely one of the toughest in the world and this is my third race here. My focus is set on qualifying at the front as street circuits are notoriously difficult to pass on and Macau is no exception.”



Björk is third in the table, eight points ahead of team-mate Yvan Muller, a two-time winner of the Guia Race in Macau. But while Björk and Muller are playing catch-up in the WTCR / OSCARO Drivers’ title battle, their Cyan Racing Lynk & Co team leads the race to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO by four points thanks to their collective efforts.

