Mehdi Bennani wants more from his WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup comeback than his standout pole position in Germany last month and reckons the Hungaroring will be the perfect place to make his mark.

Bennani won twice at the track during the FIA World Touring Car Championship era but had a shot at victory on the Nürburgring Nordschleife ruled out recently when neither race could run due to safety reasons.

Speaking ahead of WTCR Race of Hungary, the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver said: “I enjoy a lot this track, first of all because of my nice stories in Hungary, but also the atmosphere is nice, the track is very nice and I think it’s going to be a nice weekend.

“I didn’t race here since three years ago so I need to take some mileage to know well the track again but I hope I can be fighting for the top again. I had my pole [in Germany] but there are some other drivers who are going to be very fast here.”

Asked about not getting the opportunity to try to convert his maiden WTCR pole position into a race victory, Moroccan driver Bennani said: “Every time as a driver it’s very frustrating to not race but for the spectators it’s even more for them because they were coming to see the races and we didn’t race.

“As a driver I did my work well in qualifying so I wanted to finish it in the race but it didn’t happen. They explained to me it was about safety [that the races could not take place], we know motorsport is dangerous but we don’t want to be hurt from motorsport so it's safety first and that’s why I don’t want to be more frustrated.”

