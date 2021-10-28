Tom Coronel says he’s feeling positive as he gets set for his return to the Adria International Raceway next month.

The 3.745-kilometre layout is hosting the inaugural WTCR Race of Italy from November 6/7. Although Coronel has no competition experience of the updated track, he was a regular visitor to Adria during his stint with the ROAL Motorsport FIA World Touring Car Championship team and sampled the upgraded circuit during its re-development phase earlier this year.



“In the past, I tested there frequently when I still raced for Roberto Ravaglia’s team,” said Coronel. “We usually did the shakedowns there, but in the meantime, the track has changed completely, so that will take some getting used to again. I did test there recently, though, and that went very well, so that is positive.”



Coronel will contest WTCR Race of Italy in a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS under the Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport banner.



After 12 rounds, the Dutchman is P17 in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers and second in the WTCR Trophy for independent racers.

