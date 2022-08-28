This weekend’s TCR South America two-driver counter in Termas de Río Hondo will mark the debut of Toyota Gazoo Racing Argentina’s Corolla GRS TCR, a possible future contender for WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup honours.

Jorge Barrio and Thiago Camilo have been selected to drive the Corolla, which will race under temporary technical certification and will therefore not be eligible for TCR South America points.

Dario Ramundo, who will oversee the Toyota Gazoo Racing Latin America entry, said: “We are keen to show the potential of the car on its first racing appearance. We are confident that with the Corolla GRS the Toyota brand will prove to be competitive in TCR competition on the racetracks all over the world.”

Photo: Toyota Gazoo Racing

