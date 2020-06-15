WTCR

Potential Hyundai-powered WTCR racers for the future chosen

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Image credit: FIA WTCR

ByFIA WTCR
27 minutes ago | Updated 17 minutes ago

-

Hyundai Motorsport has announced its Junior Driver intake for 2020, four rising talents it hopes will have what it takes to follow in the wheel tracks of Luca Engstler by stepping up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in the future.

Engstler was part of Hyundai’s career-progression scheme last season and the German is now preparing to race full time in the WTCR driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.

Hyundai’s Junior Driver line-up for 2020 features Swedish siblings Andreas and Jessica Bäckman (pictured), Hungarian WTCR podium finisher Dániel Nagy and Australian racer Will Brown, while there is scope to expand the scheme to include additional rising talents.

The quartet will receive support and expertise from Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing department engineers, plus mentoring from the four Hyundai-powered drivers racing in WTCR this season, namely Nicky Catsburg, Norbert Michelisz, Gabriele Tarquini and Engstler.

Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Operations Leader Andrew Johns said: “After only one year the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver program has already proven to be a valuable part of our strategy to support Hyundai customer teams. After a very strong season as part of the initiative Luca Engstler has been able to move into a full-time ride in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this year. With the quality of those that have been selected for this season, I believe that all of them have the capability to race at the highest level. With the support of the Customer Racing department’s engineers and the mentoring of the current crop of WTCR drivers I am confident that we can add to the program’s success story.”

WTCR

Donations from WTCR drivers up for bids in #RaceAgainstCovid auction

3 HOURS AGO

The post Potential Hyundai-powered WTCR racers for the future chosen appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR

Confirmation of fourth Lynk & Co-powered Cyan entry another boost for WTCR

6 HOURS AGO
WTCR

World Touring Car legend Priaulx explains “heart-wrenching” decision to call time on WTCR adventure

6 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
WTCR
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

WTCR

Donations from WTCR drivers up for bids in #RaceAgainstCovid auction

3 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Confirmation of fourth Lynk & Co-powered Cyan entry another boost for WTCR

6 HOURS AGO
WTCR

World Touring Car legend Priaulx explains “heart-wrenching” decision to call time on WTCR adventure

6 HOURS AGO
WTCR

Bjork, Dahl bid fond farewell to WTCR winner Priaulx

6 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
WTCR

Finish Race 3

00:03:04
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 2 finish

00:01:38
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 1 finish

00:02:07
Play Icon
Play Icon
WTCR

Race 3 finish

00:02:18
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

19 HOURS AGO
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

YESTERDAY AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

YESTERDAY AT 15:25
Play Icon
Premier League

RESULT: Kevin De Bruyne should win PFA Player of the Year

30/03/2020 AT 15:29
Premier League

Leicester's new signing Tielemans in frame to face Man Utd

02/02/2019 AT 16:47
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Adria Tour live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:30
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Watch the Ultimate Tennis Showdown live on Eurosport

12/06/2020 AT 22:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Lappi leads Rally Finland into final day

29/07/2017 AT 17:03
Football

Maradona: 'Drugs were biggest problem in my life'

30/01/2017 AT 11:26
View more

What's On

Previous articleDonations from WTCR drivers up for bids in #RaceAgainstCovid auction