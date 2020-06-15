Potential Hyundai-powered WTCR racers for the future chosen

-

Hyundai Motorsport has announced its Junior Driver intake for 2020, four rising talents it hopes will have what it takes to follow in the wheel tracks of Luca Engstler by stepping up to the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup in the future.

Engstler was part of Hyundai’s career-progression scheme last season and the German is now preparing to race full time in the WTCR driving a Hyundai i30 N TCR for Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team.



Hyundai’s Junior Driver line-up for 2020 features Swedish siblings Andreas and Jessica Bäckman (pictured), Hungarian WTCR podium finisher Dániel Nagy and Australian racer Will Brown, while there is scope to expand the scheme to include additional rising talents.



The quartet will receive support and expertise from Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing department engineers, plus mentoring from the four Hyundai-powered drivers racing in WTCR this season, namely Nicky Catsburg, Norbert Michelisz, Gabriele Tarquini and Engstler.



Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Operations Leader Andrew Johns said: “After only one year the Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing Junior Driver program has already proven to be a valuable part of our strategy to support Hyundai customer teams. After a very strong season as part of the initiative Luca Engstler has been able to move into a full-time ride in WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup this year. With the quality of those that have been selected for this season, I believe that all of them have the capability to race at the highest level. With the support of the Customer Racing department’s engineers and the mentoring of the current crop of WTCR drivers I am confident that we can add to the program’s success story.”

