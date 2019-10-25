Niels Langeveld’s fastest lap in Free Practice 1 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan provided a timely confidence boost for the Comtoyou Team Audi Sport driver.

Yet to run at the front in his debut season in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, Langeveld topped the rankings at a very wet Suzuka this morning, where he’s competing for the first time.



“I couldn’t believe it that it actually happened,” Langeveld said afterwards. “From my feeling you start to doubt about yourself but this is again proof we are able to do it and I’m very happy with the team. They made a great effort just after China, the car was completely damaged when I got kicked out of the race by [Tiago] Monteiro. They did a rebuild in one and a half day. The engine went out, the gearbox went out and this [is] a great achievement for the mechanics, for the team, for Audi Sport as well to get this result in free practice. The only thing is this is only free practice and they say one bird don’t make a summer so I have to stay focused but this is a very good start of the weekend.”

The post Practice pace proves you don’t need to doubt yourself, says WTCR’s Langeveld appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.