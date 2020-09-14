Teams and drivers were overwhelmingly impressed by the new Goodyear tyre, and the Goodyear Racing team is pleased with this exciting new partnership, which began at Circuit Zolder.



Starting from this season, Goodyear is the exclusive tyre supplier to WTCR, the top level of global touring car racing. Through its close relationship with promoter Eurosport Events, Goodyear is also an Official Series Partner of WTCR, highlighted through initiatives such as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader campaign.



Every car in the field uses the same single compound of Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport WTCR race tyre, and the exact same compound will be available at every race. Teams and drivers remarked on the tyre’s durability, with performance remaining stable throughout the two sprint races, which lasted for 13 and 18 laps.



After winning the opening round of the season, ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport driver Néstor Girolami praised the new Goodyear tyre: “I think the performance of the Goodyear tyre was really good. We didn’t have any issues in the pre-season, nor here in the race or the long runs. The tyre feels really good. There is not a big drop from the beginning to the end of the race, and that’s the key of the tyre. I’m so happy that I can manage the pace so well and it’s not only the setup, but the sidewall of the tyre is very good for long runs. You can see during the race, all the cars keep their pace. This is better for the fans, for the show, and it’s very good news."



Tom Coronel has competed in the top level of touring car racing for more than 15 years and was also complimentary about the new Goodyear tyre: “The tyres were holding a lot stronger than expected because I knew the tyre degradation could be quite aggressive. The Audi suits the Goodyear tyre very well. The last four or five laps in Race 1, I could still push with the tyre and I was improving on lap times. For our race distance, the tyre is magnificent.”



Sebastian Trinks, Goodyear Event Leader for WTCR and PURE ETCR, is delighted with the successful debut weekend: “We were really happy with the performance of the brand-new WTCR tyre, and the teams were too. The tyres kept a high level of performance all race long, allowing some drivers to set their fastest laps towards the end of the race and for others to almost match their performance when, typically, other tyres may have started losing speed.



“It’s important to work closely with every team in the paddock and listen to their feedback but the overwhelming feeling is one of optimism, especially heading to the Nürburgring Nordschleife next, which is one of the most challenging and unique circuits we visit. We’re confident that we can use this successful debut alongside Goodyear’s race-winning experience on the Nordschleife to continue this momentum next time out. It’s going to be a fascinating WTCR season and we’re excited to be a part of it!”



Yann Ehrlacher, who won Race 2 for Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, is the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with 43 points following the WTCR Race of Belgium weekend. He was presented with the unique yellow Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket which will be worn by points leaders after each race weekend. His Lynk & Co 03 TCR will carry a Goodyear #FollowTheLeader windscreen strip until such time that he no longer tops the standings.