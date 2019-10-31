Praise for WTCR’s “super-talent” Azcona

Top WTCR / OSCARO rookie Mikel Azcona has been called a “super-talent” by his PWR Racing team after qualifying third in Second Qualifying at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan last weekend.

Although a fluffed start aboard his CUPRA TCR wrecked his hopes of a podium finish, the Spaniard’s efforts on an all-new track in changing weather conditions attracted significant praise.



“Qualifying P3 on a new track, in these conditions, in this competition, hats off,” said PWR Racing Team Principal Emil Axelsson. “A very impressive showing from our junior super-talent Azcona.”



Azcona’s team-mate and PWR co-founder Daniel Haglöf added: “This was a tough weekend for us results wise. Azcona showed we had the speed for more, but sometimes it doesn't convert to points. We're constantly learning and now we just have to regroup for the next round at Macau. It will be a hard and fun one.”

