Pre-season Esports WTCR gives a taste of what’s to come at Salzburgring

The Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship races at a virtual Salzburgring earlier today provided a taste of what’s to come when the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup visits for real as scheduled this September.

Salzburgring’s long straights and braking zones combined to help create two action-packed online contests with three different podium finishers in each race.



The spectacle underlined the fact the remaining five events of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship, which is exclusively for WTCR drivers, are not to be missed.



Salzburgring is due to host the inaugural WTCR Race of Austria from 12-13 September. Clickherefor more information.

