Pre-season Esports WTCR track guide: #3 Slovakia Ring by Mato Homola

-

A winner for real in the WTCR, BRC Racing Team’s Mato Homola is Slovakia’s top touring car talent and the perfect guide to the virtual 5.922-kilometre Slovakia Ring, venue for the third event of the Pre-season Esports WTCR Championship.

“It’s really close [to the real thing] I must say. I’ve driven the Slovakia Ring on different sim platforms and I was not happy because when you are driving there you are not just looking in the angle of the corners or the kerbs or something, but also the environment close to the circuit.



“You are kind of orienteering yourself on the track and I must say on the Slovakia Ring it’s not easy to be orienteering yourself, especially in sector two because the circuit is quite flat and you need to have really good orientation between some corners.



“RaceRoom has done the best job on the Slovakia Ring because it’s really close to real life. Obviously, you don’t get the big adrenalin going through Turn 2 like you do in real life and you can always press escape and start again [if you get it wrong]. There are also no g-forces to deal with but it’s still really close [to the real track].”



“The Slovakia Ring is really good for overtaking because in the WTCR the slipstreaming is working really good. The cars are really close to each other so I must say between the start/finish line and T1 and coming into the last corner there will be a lot of overtaking manoeuvres. There are also some corners in sector two where you can overtake when you have a really good exit from the corner. At some tracks you don’t have this possibility to overtake but there is this opportunity in Slovakia so I hope the races will be nice to watch with a lot of overtaking.”



“I know the circuit really good but all the WTCR drivers know Slovakia Ring really good and they are experienced drivers so I don’t think there will be such a big advantage for me.”



Track length:5.922-kilometre

WTCR WTCR’s all you need to know about… #4 Hungary 17 HOURS AGO

The post Pre-season Esports WTCR track guide: #3 Slovakia Ring by Mato Homola appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.

WTCR Swede dreams: Bjork recalls how he became world champion on part two of his WTCR Fast Talk podcast YESTERDAY AT 10:00