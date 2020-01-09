Yann Ehrlacher hopes his Trophée Andros campaign will keep him sharp during the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup’s off-season.

Ehrlacher, along with WTCR rival and fellow Frenchman Aurélien Panis, is contesting the ice racing series, which has four events to run over the next four weekends.



Although the discipline is vastly different compared to WTCR – which Ehrlacher contested in a Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR in 2019 – the competitive element is beneficial ahead of the 2020 WTCR season getting underway in Morocco in early April.



“We have four races in January with no time to rest, which is good to keep the pressure and the stress,” Ehrlacher said.



Ehrlacher won on his Trophée Andros debut in Val Thorens last month, while Panis tops the Elite Pro standings, 23 points ahead of Ehrlacher. Isola 2000 hosts round three this weekend (10-11 January).

The post Pressure perfect: how ice racing is keeping WTCR star Ehrlacher sharp appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.