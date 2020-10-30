It means the third event of the Esports WTCR Championship on Sunday evening will actually mark the first occasion that the 5.345-kilometre track has featured in a major esports series.



Balazsin surprises as Bánki goes fastest again

Independent Lynk & Co racer Márk Balazsin was the surprise package of pre-qualifying, the Hungarian setting the second fastest time behind Bence Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports), who was quickest for the third-straight even with a 2m04.713s best.



Balazsin competed in Esports WTCC in 2017 but is only P17 in the points standings after two events.



Gianmarco Fiduci (Absolute Motorsport) was third fastest, while the M1RA Esports duo of Gergo Baldi and Dávid Nagy, first and second in the championship, could only manage P13 and P14 respectively.



New qualifying format in store

Following the issues that affected Esteban Guerrieri in the previous round at the Slovakia Ring, the qualifying format has been changed.



From the MotorLand Aragón event onwards, all remaining rounds will feature longer qualifying sessions with an open format, unlike the previous format in which each driver had the track to themselves with opponents’ cars were set to invisible and collisions off. This change of format will mark the return of slipstreaming tactics in order to achieve pole position on Sunday.



Watch the action live

All three races from MotorLand Aragón on the top server will be streamed live from 19h00 CET onFacebook,YouTubeandTwitch.



James Kirk returns to commentate on the English-language stream alongside Robert Wiesenmüller, while Thomas Bienert and Sebastian Gerhart will provide the commentary on the German stream, which is available here:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=n-XKtx6khrg



