Slovakia-based Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports) is 50 points behind Gergo Baldi (M1RA Esports) after four events. But with 75 points up for grabs on RaceRoom’s version of the Belgian track, the inaugural champion’s previous form, coupled with his pre-qualifying performance, means he still cannot be discounted in the title fight.



Hungarian Baldi, however, was just 17 thousandths of a second behind Bánki, with Italians Gianmarco Fiduci (Team Fordzilla) and Alessandro Ottaviani (Virtualdrivers by TX3) third and fourth respectively.



Ehrlacher and Guerrieri resume rivalry online in Esports WTCR finale

King of WTCR Yann Ehrlacher and Esteban Guerrieri, the driver who tried up until the final race of the 2020 season to take the crown, will resume their rivalry in the Esports WTCR title showdown.



The former team-mates are established simracers with Ehrlacher claiming the Pre-season Esports WTCR title and Guerrieri scoring a landmark victory in the Esports WTCR Beat the Drivers series at a virtual Sepang International Circuit earlier in the year following a number of notable battles with Gergo Baldi, the Esports WTCR title favourite.



Cyan Racing Lynk & Co driver Ehrlacher will be at the wheel of a digital Lynk & Co 03 TCR with Guerrieri driving a Honda Civic Type R TCR in the colours of ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.



Sunday night is online racing night

All three races from RaceRoom’s top server will be streamed from 19h00 CET onFacebook,YouTubeandTwitch. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their expert English commentary, with Thomas Bienert and Sebastian Gerhart doing likewise on the German stream, which is availablehere.