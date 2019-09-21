Preview: Big Nordschleife test for Esports WTCR OSCARO racers

Esports WTCR OSCARO heads to a virtual Nürburgring Nordschleife on Sunday with six winners from six racers highlighting the wide-open nature of the online version of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Honda-powered reigning champion Bence Bánki (Slovakia) tops the standings ahead of the CUPRAS of Florian Hasse (Germany), Kuba Brzezinski (Poland) and Nikodem Wisniewski (Poland). But the legendary track, nicknamed the Green Hell due to its challenging tree-lined layout, has turned title battles on their head before.



As at a virtual Zandvoort earlier this month, Gergo Baldi (Hungary) topped the timing screens in pre-qualifying in his M1RA Esports Hyundai. The experienced Hungarian had his breakthrough podium at the Dutch track, but still sits only ninth in the standings, one position short of an invited place in the live final in Malaysia this December.



Jack Keithley was second in his Williams Esports Audi. Despite not being able to repeat his victory at the season-opening Hungaroring round, the Briton is ranked as one of the best simracers on the hugely-challenging 25.378-kilometre Nürburgring Nordschleife.



Wisniewski, Moritz Löhner (Germany) and Brzezinski rounded out the top 5 for Williams Esports, while Bánki was seventh and Hasse P10.



Niels Langeveld, a racer for real in WTCR / OSCARO with Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, scored his best pre-qualifying result to date with P38 and will compete in the second server as he guns for his first victory of the season. His fellow WTCR / OSCARO racer, Yann Ehrlacher, also received an invite for server four but is not able to take part.



Live streaming of the Nürburgring Nordschleife Esports WTCR / OSCARO round begsin at 17h45 tomorrow (Sunday) with action from the second server. The top server race is due to start at 19h30. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary.



How to watch?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YePeQCi1URc

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

The post Preview: Big Nordschleife test for Esports WTCR OSCARO racers appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.