Preview: Catch-up time in Esports WTCR OSCARO as rivals aim to capitalise on Brzezinski’s absence

Kuba Brzezinski’s Esports WTCR OSCARO rivals will be aiming to take advantage of the Pole’s absence from the fifth event of the season at a virtual Suzuka on Sunday evening.

Pole Brzezinski (Williams Esports / CUPRA) leads the Multiplayer Championship with a 34-point margin over Germany’s Florian Hasse (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA) as the battle for a place among the top-eight qualifiers for December’s live Malaysia final intensifies.



While it’s not game over for Brzezinski, as his worst previous event score will now count towards his season total, but as he didn’t finish in the top 10 at the Hungaroring, his championship advantage will have disappeared before the Suzuka action gets underway.



Fernando Alonso’s man Dornieden shines in pre-qualifying

Alexander Dornieden (Germany), the 2017 Esports WTCR champion and part of Fernando Alonso’s simracing team, set a 2m09.483s best in pre-qualifying in his Lynk & Co 03 TCR. He beat Hungary’s Gergo Baldi by less than a tenth of a second. Reigning champion Bence Bánki (Honda / SDL eSports by Logitech G), who won at Suzuka last season but has yet to triumph outright in 2019, was fourth with Florian Hasse sixth. Real-life WTCR / OSCARO racer Niels Langeveld just missed out on a top server slot in P31.



Cihan fastest as Asia/Oceania qualifier begin

The Asia/Oceania qualifier, which runs on the three remaining Esports WTCR OSCARO venue, has begun. In the pre-qualifying session, Turkey’s Emre Cihan (Honda) edged out Indonesian Arwin Taruna and Lei Sabino from Macau, while the best Australian driver was Brodie Steen in eighth.



How to watch? Watch all the action from the top server this Sunday from 19h20 CET:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6OctaA-xfzQ

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

