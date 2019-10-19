Preview: Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer title fight heads to Sepang

Bence Bánki will face the toughest of tests as he bids to overhaul leader Gergo Baldi and win the Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer title for the second year running when the championship concludes at a virtual Sepang International Circuit on Sunday evening.

The Slovakia-based SDL eSports by Logitech G Honda driver trails fellow Hungarian Baldi (M1RA Esports) by 71 points with Florian Hasse (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA) in third, 11 points behind Bánki.



With 215 points still on offer, Bánki can still come out on top, but it will be a tall order given Baldi’s recent run of three consecutive opening-race victories. And with Hasse fastest in pre-Sepang qualifying, Bánki may have to focus his attentions on holding off his German rival during the final online race of the season instead.



Based on their performances so far Baldi, Bánki and Hasse have already secured a ticket for the live final in Malaysia on 14 December. Poland’s Nikodem Wisniewski (Williams Esports / CUPRA) is set to join them, while his team-mates, Kuba Brzezinski (Poland) and Audi drivers Moritz Löhner (Germany) and Briton Jack Keithley need solid results on Sunday evening to book their tickets as well.



It means the fight for the final automatic qualifying place for the Malaysia live final will be hotly contested on Sunday evening.



Julian Kunze (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA) is five points ahead of fellow German Alexander Dornieden (FA Racing Esports / Lynk & Co), who is eight points in front of Hungarian David Nagy (M1RA Esports / Hyundai). Kunze was the quickest of the trio in pre-qualifying but a tough fight is expected.



Cihan sets pace in Asian/Oceanian race

Turkey’s Emre Cihan set the pace for the Asian/Oceanian time zone race for the third time in a row, but the focus will be on the battle between Lei Sabino (Macau e-Motorsports / CUPRA) and Andika Rama Maulana (GT-Sim.ID eSport / Honda). Maulana, from Indonesia, has a 66-point lead, but on the Malaysian track, Macanese Sabino appears to hold the pace advantage.



Live streaming and expert commentary

Live streaming of the Sepang Esports WTCR / OSCARO round begins at 19h20 CET on Sunday. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary.



How to watch?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6IpR7dDXNIc

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

