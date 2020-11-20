With the 2020 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup decided at MotorLand Aragón last weekend in Yann Ehrlacher’s favour, the focus switches to the virtual version with two venues left to tame, the Nürburgring Nordschleife (November 22) and Circuit Zolder (November 29).



Williams Esports’ Keithley fastest on WTCR return

Jack Keithley (Williams Esports) topped the Nordschleife pre-qualifying times with an 8m48.200s effort – 0.4s faster than his closest rival – aboard a digital CUPRA Leon Competición. The Briton, who was an Esports WTCR live finalist in 2019, will make his first appearance of the season after finishing runner-up in DTM Esports.



His performance also brings to an end Bence Bánki’s streak of consecutive pre-qualifying bests, although Slovakia-based Bánki (Red Bull Racing Esports), currently second in the Esports WTCR Championship standings, outpaced his closest title rival Gergo Baldi (M1RA Esports) once again.



Bánki was third quickest, while Hungarian Baldi was eighth. And with only 20 points separating the two drivers, and six races remaining, the championship is far from decided.



All the action live on Sunday

All three races from the Esports WTCR top server will be live on Sunday from 19h00 CET on the WTCR’sFacebookpage, plus RaceRoom’sYouTubeandTwitchchannels.



James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their expert commentary on the English-language stream, with Thomas Bienert and Sebastian Gerhart doing likewise on the German version.



How to watch?

Facebook (EN):https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup



YouTube (EN):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-igCjdNUPc



YouTube (DE):https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5QzUzITGaKw



Twitch (EN):https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience