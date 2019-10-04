Preview: Wisniewski on form for Macau Esports WTCR OSCARO

Esports WTCR OSCARO will return to a virtual Macau for the penultimate event of the season on Sunday evening with Poland’s Nikodem Wisniewski the simracer to beat and memories of Márk Nándori’s spectacular crash (pictured) and Elmar Kurbanov’s heroic drive from 2018 still to fade.

Wisniewski (Williams Esports / CUPRA) was fastest in pre-qualifying on the hugely demanding 6.120-kilometre Guia Circuit, outpacing Hungary’s championship leader Gergo Baldi (M1RA Esports / Hyundai) and German Florian Hasse (EURONICS Gaming / CUPRA).



The two Audis of Spain’s Néstor García (Red Bull Racing Esports) and Briton Jack Keithley (Williams Esports) – both currently yet to qualify for the live final in Malaysia on 14 December – were fourth and fifth, while last year’s champion Bence Bánki (SDL eSports by Logitech G / Honda), who topped the times last year by more than 0.6s, had to settle for seventh this time around.



Hungarian simracers seem to perform particularly well at Macau: behind Baldi and Bánki (who lives in Slovakia) were Attila Dencs, Márk Balazsin and Norbert Leitner, while David Nagy also got into the top 10.



Langeveld makes Server 1 at last

Real-life Comtoyou Team Audi Sport WTCR / OSCARO racer Niels Langeveld will start in the top server for the first time after producing the 29th best lap in pre-qualifying. The Dutchman has delivered plenty of strong showings this season and a higher finish will be a target on the streets of Macau where he will compete for the first time in November.



Tough times for top Esports WTCR OSCARO racers

For several Esports WTCR OSCARO Multiplayer Championship contenders, Macau has proved to be a difficult prospect with German trio Alexander Dornieden P18, Julian Kunze P25 and Tim Jarschel P26. For Jarschel, the Macau round will be particularly tricky due to the grid penalty he received following contact with Jack Keithley at Suzuka last weekend, which will put him at the back of the grid.



Home hero Lei Sabino impresses

Macanese Lei Sabino was the top local simracer, setting the 13th best time in his Macau e-Motorsports Lynk & Co. Meanwhile, Turkey’s Emre Cihan topped the times for the Asian/Oceanian time zone race once again, ahead of Sabino and championship leader Andika Rama Maulana from Indonesia.



Live streaming and expert commentary

Live streaming of the Macau Esports WTCR / OSCARO round begins at 19h20 CET on Sunday. James Kirk and Robert Wiesenmüller will provide their usual expert commentary.



How to watch?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fLYxolReNyo

https://www.facebook.com/WorldTouringCarCup/

https://www.twitch.tv/raceroomracingexperience/

