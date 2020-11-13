The 25-year-old, who relocated to Barcelona from his native Argentina earlier this year for his combined programme of WTCR and TCR Europe events, has previous knowledge of the WTCR Race of Aragón venue having won a Spanish CER event there in 2018.



“My objective this weekend is to be in the top 15 in all the races,” said the Target Competition Hyundai i30 N TCR driver. “Hungaroring was especially hard because it was my first weekend in WTCR and we had a wet track in practice and qualifying and in the races it was something completely different and I had to adapt on the go, which was pretty hard. Now I have a little experience so I think I am more prepared for this challenge.”



He continued: “MotorLand Aragón is a really fun track with some fast corners and slow corners, uphill, downhill so a little bit of everything. It has a lot of corners and that makes it very challenging, especially for qualifying because there are a lot of corners you have to do correctly and a mistake can cost you a lot of positions. But I really like the track, it’s really fun to drive and for sure it will be fun this weekend.”



Reflecting on his WTCR Race of Hungary weekend, Sapag said: “For sure everyone is really good and tough in WTCR. They race really hard and that was really good to be a part of this. For sure I got experience with the tyre, how to handle it and how it works in the races. Every race I was a little faster and that was good to get to know the car with the tyre and how the races go.”