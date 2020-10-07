Girolami made his FIA World Touring Car Championship debut at the track in 2015 and led home his friend and fellow Argentine Esteban Guerrieri in an ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport 1-2 in Race 2 at WTCR Race of Slovakia last season.



Ahead of the Slovakia triple-header, the Honda-powered racer is second in the points and has high hopes of continuing his strong start to the season at a track that holds special memories.



“I was leading the championship after Slovakia last year so I have really good memories and pretty good feelings going into the Slovakia Ring weekend,” said Girolami. “I also made my debut there in WTCC in 2015, a special moment and also with the same brand that I am representing now.



“We did the first and second with my team-mate last year and I remember sharing the podium with Esteban. Our wives were also there and our team was cheering for us. It was really nice.



“This year is another story and we need to keep pushing and keep being strong and work into the details. The weather will be much cooler and the temperature will be low. It’s a different tyre compound with the Goodyear and a lot of small things that change quite a lot of things and we need to be prepared for that. There are a lot of points available and we need to reduce the gap to Yann [Ehrlacher]. This is the main goal for Slovakia.”