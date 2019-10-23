FIA WTCR

Priaulx going “all out” for WTCR glory

By FIA WTCR

60 minutes agoUpdated 52 minutes ago

Andy Priaulx has vowed to go “all out” in his bid to claim his first victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when he makes his Suzuka debut from 25-27 October.

Priaulx led for 11 laps at WTCR Race of China last month only to hit trouble at the wheel of his Cyan Performance-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR. The three-time FIA World Touring Car champion hopes to banish that disappointment with a maiden WTCR / OSCARO win this weekend.

“In Ningbo that first win was so near yet so far, so now I am going all out to get it,” said the Briton. “I am hoping for a strong weekend and am feeling more and more confident in the car with every race. I have had some bad luck, but now I need some really good luck. I have been training hard and, as usual, am fit and focused.”

Priaulx's last victory in an FIA World Touring Car race was at Oschersleben in Germany on 5 September 2010, although he spent eight seasons racing in other categories from 2011.

