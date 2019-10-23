Priaulx going “all out” for WTCR glory

Andy Priaulx has vowed to go “all out” in his bid to claim his first victory in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO when he makes his Suzuka debut from 25-27 October.

Priaulx led for 11 laps at WTCR Race of China last month only to hit trouble at the wheel of his Cyan Performance-run Lynk & Co 03 TCR. The three-time FIA World Touring Car champion hopes to banish that disappointment with a maiden WTCR / OSCARO win this weekend.



“In Ningbo that first win was so near yet so far, so now I am going all out to get it,” said the Briton. “I am hoping for a strong weekend and am feeling more and more confident in the car with every race. I have had some bad luck, but now I need some really good luck. I have been training hard and, as usual, am fit and focused.”



Priaulx's last victory in an FIA World Touring Car race was at Oschersleben in Germany on 5 September 2010, although he spent eight seasons racing in other categories from 2011.

