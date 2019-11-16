Priaulx happy to play the team game in WTCR

Andy Priaulx didn’t hesitate when called on to help team-mate Thed Björk score vital points in his quest to win the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.

Priaulx was in third place starting the final lap of Race 1 in Macau but dropped down the order to promote fellow Lynk & Co-powered driver Björk from sixth to fifth, which enabled the Swede to score one additional point.



“I am really happy to help the team,” said Priaulx, a winner of three FIA World Touring Car titles in the past. “Personally, my results are getting better and better. I still think there is another level to go, so I'm very positive. I was closing on Norbi [Michelisz], but he was very strong in the first sector and I didn't have the pace to pass him.”



Priaulx’s sacrifice means he remains without a podium in the 2019 WTCR / OSCARO.

