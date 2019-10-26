Priaulx: I gave it everything in WTCR pole bid

Andy Priaulx said he had “nothing left” to give following his bid to land the DHL Pole Position for Race 3 at WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan yesterday.

Priaulx was fastest in the opening two phases of Second Qualifying at the wheel of his Cyan Performance Lynk & Co 03 TCR. And he was quickest at the middle sector of his Qualifying Q3 shootout lap only for disaster to strike at the final turn.



“I just got on the white line at the exit of the corner,” said Priaulx. “I gave it everything I had, there was nothing left, and I know I was [fastest] in the middle sector. But I just ran out of talent in the last corner.”



Priaulx’s delay meant he ended Qualifying Q3 in fifth position. But despite his moment, the three-time FIA World Touring Car champion said there was “a lot of positives” to take from Friday’s running on the Suzuka Circuit East Course.



“I had to face another new track but [the performance is] coming, it’s taken me half a season, a number of things to get right,” he said. “I’ve had 10 years out of the formula. You don’t come in at this level and dominate or even have the best performance straight away.”



Thed Björk was the quickest of the Lynk & Co-powered quartet in First Qualifying followed by Priaulx (ninth) and Yann Ehrlacher, who was P15. Yvan Muller’s best time was deleted after his crash triggered a session-stopping red flag. He finished the rain-hit session in P26.



Björk just missed out on a place in the Q3 shootout and ended up sixth. Ehrlacher was P16 with Muller P17 after his Cyan Racing mechanics rushed to repair his damaged 03 TCR between sessions.



“The team did a fantastic job with the car, I was surprised they made it in time,” Muller said. “That was the good point of [the day]. Then I didn't find a good balance to set a good lap time, it was unfortunate.”

