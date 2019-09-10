Priaulx learns China WTCR track… in Sweden

Lynk & Co-powered Andy Priaulx headed to Sweden to learn the Ningbo International Speedpark, venue of this week’s WTCR Race of China.

Having never raced on the 21-corner layout, Priaulx spent time on Cyan Racing’s simulator at its base in Sweden during the recent summer break to sample the 4.010-kilometre track, albeit virtually.



“I have been able to spend a couple of days on the simulator in Sweden getting to know this track, which looks quite technical,” said the three-time FIA World Touring Car champion, part of the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up.



Priaulx is still chasing his first podium in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car presented by OSCARO but is hoping for a strong Asian leg, which includes races in Japan, Macau and Malaysia following the trip to China.



“I think the team has made some progress over the summer break, so I am hoping we can have a strong performance to finish the year and will be able to fight for the championship for my team-mates,” Priaulx said.

