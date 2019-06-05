Andy Priaulx will use his victory in the 2010 Nürburgring 24 Hours as inspiration when he contests WTCR Race of Germany on the iconic Nordschleife later this month.

The three-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship is still chasing his maiden WTCR / OSCARO podium with Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. But he will head to the Eifel Mountains buoyed by a positive Zandvoort event last month, as he explained.



“I feel quite positive,” Priaulx said at the completion of the WTCR Race of Netherlands weekend. “I had good race balance and good race pace and I think things are getting better. Also with the team winning two of the three races it shows we are going in the right direction. Now it is onwards and upwards.”



WTCR Race of Germany takes place from 20-22 June.

The post Priaulx looks to 24-hour success for WTCR inspiration appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.