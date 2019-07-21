Andy Priaulx was in action against son Sebastian during the British GT Championship round at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps this weekend.

Linking up with multiple Olympic gold medallist Sir Chris Hoy, Priaulx placed P14 in his category but was more thrilled by the prospect of being on track as the same time as his son.



“We had a fantastic weekend and I am really pleased Seb and Scott have managed to collect some important championship points,” said Priaulx, part of the Cyan Performance Lynk & Co line-up in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO. “The Priaulx v Priaulx battle was intense and, while I managed to pip him in qualifying when he was on a wet set-up and I was on a dry set-up, his fastest lap in the race was quicker than mine.



“I am so proud of Seb and now we can have a bit of a break. Seb will be back in action in a couple of weeks in the British GT Championship, while my next race will be in the WTCR in China in September. However, the memories of this weekend will stay with me for a long time.”

The post Priaulx proud to race with son during WTCR summer break appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.