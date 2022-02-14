Andy Priaulx has topped a list of drivers that fans want back racing in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The Briton made his WTCR debut in 2019 as a three-time FIA World Touring Car champion and finished his last race a winner following victory in Race 3 on the streets of Macau later that year.



Asked what the recognition of fans meant to him, Priaulx said: “It’s really nice and it’s good to know the fans respected who I am, what I did and how I went about my racing. I’m part of the older generation that feels it and says it and I’m glad the fans enjoyed my approach. I always wore my heart on my sleeve and I’m proud the fans enjoyed my career in World Touring Car racing.”



Priaulx tackled the 30-race WTCR schedule in 2019 driving a Lynk & Co 03 TCR for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co. After leading in China and Japan, the Guernsey driver claimed the Race 3 laurels in Macau, his third victory on legendary street track. He’s still active behind the wheel, either testing, racing occasionally, while also overseeing the career of his son, Sebastian, in sportscar racing.



Tom Chilton, Michelle Halder, Mike Halder, Johan Kristofferson and José María López also appeared on the list of WTCR drivers fans want back.



WTCR Race of Czech Republic at Autodrom Most is set to host the 2022 WTCR opener from April 9-10. Entries close on February 28.

