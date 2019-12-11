Andy Priaulx will put helping his title-chasing Lynk & Co team-mates ahead of continuing his own strong run of form when the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO reaches its climax in Malaysia this weekend.

Priaulx has been on a strong run of form during the WTCR’s season-closing tour of Asia and landed a breakthrough victory at WTCR Race of Macau last month.



However, with fellow Lynk & Co-powered drivers Thed Björk and Yvan Muller in the four-way battle for the Drivers’ crown and Cyan Racing Lynk & Co heading for the Teams’ award, Priaulx accepts that he may have to put the interests of others first.



“After my win in Macau and also fighting for pole in Japan, I know how competitive the car is, and I want to carry that momentum into the final race of the year,” said the three-time winner of the FIA World Touring Car Championship. “I am focusing on performing as well as I can and continuing with the uptrend of my performance thanks to some developments with the car. I have been able to move things in my direction a little bit and feel lot more confident. However, at the same time I have to think about my Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team-mates who are fighting for their positions in the drivers’ title battle, as well as for the team title fight.”



Priaulx is one of a number of WTCR / OSCARO drivers with no previous race knowledge of the Sepang International Circuit, which hosts WTCR Race of Malaysia from 12-15 December.

The post Priaulx vows to help WTCR title-chasing Lynk & Co drivers appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.