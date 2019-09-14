Ma Qinghua said he was “proud” after finishing runner-up to Yvan Muller in his home round of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO in Ningbo today.

Ma’s Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce TCR hassled Muller’s Cyan Racing Lynk & Co 03 TCR throughout the 13-lap opener at WTCR Race of China, but was ultimately unable to get ahead, settling for second place instead.



“This track is really critical on tyres, so that was a tough race, especially when you start the race side by side with Yvan,” said Ma, pictured left. “You know that is not going to be easy. He was very stable and didn’t make any mistakes, so I could not do the overtake because our race pace was really similar. Anyway, I’m really happy and proud to be here and today is Race 1. It’s not the end of the weekend and we have two rounds to go tomorrow, so let’s see.”

The post Proud Ma reflects on home WTCR podium appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.