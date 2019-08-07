FIA WTCR

Provisional WTCR Race of China timetable revealed

By FIA WTCR

The provisional timetable for WTCR Race of China, rounds 19-21 of the 2019 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO has been published.

Taking place at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September, Race 1 is scheduled for 15h40 local time on Saturday 14 September with Race 2 and Race 3 following on Sunday 15 September at 14h30 and 15h50 respectively.Click to view provisional timetable.

