The stars of PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, will battle for glory at the Hungaroring this summer as part of a new event added to the inaugural calendar.





Fans in Hungary can now experience the door-to-door action that has made touring-car racing so popular in both its traditional style as well as with PURE ETCR’s all-new Battle format, in which cars burst out of the Starting Gate and engage in a 500kW (670bhp) head-to-head fight.



The Hungaroring takes the place of Circuit Zolder, Belgium, which had been scheduled to host the second round of the series from July 2-4.



New logistical challenges surrounding PURE ETCR’s presence as part of the traditional 24 Hours of Zolder, a fully-packed race weekend, has made racing in Belgium impossible, despite the best efforts of the series and circuit staff to find a solution.



PURE ETCR’s inaugural season will be broadcast in Hungary on Sport TV, following the announcement of a major deal late last year.



More information, including a Q&A with Xavier Gavory, the PURE ETCR Series Director, is available PURE ETCR will join forces with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from August 21-22 to create a thrilling double-header event that will be one of the highlights of the touring car season.Fans in Hungary can now experience the door-to-door action that has made touring-car racing so popular in both its traditional style as well as with PURE ETCR’s all-new Battle format, in which cars burst out of the Starting Gate and engage in a 500kW (670bhp) head-to-head fight.The Hungaroring takes the place of Circuit Zolder, Belgium, which had been scheduled to host the second round of the series from July 2-4.New logistical challenges surrounding PURE ETCR’s presence as part of the traditional 24 Hours of Zolder, a fully-packed race weekend, has made racing in Belgium impossible, despite the best efforts of the series and circuit staff to find a solution.PURE ETCR’s inaugural season will be broadcast in Hungary on Sport TV, following the announcement of a major deal late last year.More information, including a Q&A with Xavier Gavory, the PURE ETCR Series Director, is available HERE

WTCR Steep learning curve to help Engstler team in WTCR 8 HOURS AGO

WTCR Bjork goes back to basics ahead of WTCR title bid YESTERDAY AT 04:05