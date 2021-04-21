The stars of PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series, will battle for glory at the Hungaroring this summer as part of a new event added to the inaugural calendar.
PURE ETCR will join forces with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from August 21-22 to create a thrilling double-header event that will be one of the highlights of the touring car season.
Fans in Hungary can now experience the door-to-door action that has made touring-car racing so popular in both its traditional style as well as with PURE ETCR’s all-new Battle format, in which cars burst out of the Starting Gate and engage in a 500kW (670bhp) head-to-head fight.
The Hungaroring takes the place of Circuit Zolder, Belgium, which had been scheduled to host the second round of the series from July 2-4.
New logistical challenges surrounding PURE ETCR’s presence as part of the traditional 24 Hours of Zolder, a fully-packed race weekend, has made racing in Belgium impossible, despite the best efforts of the series and circuit staff to find a solution.
PURE ETCR’s inaugural season will be broadcast in Hungary on Sport TV, following the announcement of a major deal late last year.
More information, including a Q&A with Xavier Gavory, the PURE ETCR Series Director, is availableHERE.
Fans in Hungary can now experience the door-to-door action that has made touring-car racing so popular in both its traditional style as well as with PURE ETCR’s all-new Battle format, in which cars burst out of the Starting Gate and engage in a 500kW (670bhp) head-to-head fight.
The Hungaroring takes the place of Circuit Zolder, Belgium, which had been scheduled to host the second round of the series from July 2-4.
New logistical challenges surrounding PURE ETCR’s presence as part of the traditional 24 Hours of Zolder, a fully-packed race weekend, has made racing in Belgium impossible, despite the best efforts of the series and circuit staff to find a solution.
PURE ETCR’s inaugural season will be broadcast in Hungary on Sport TV, following the announcement of a major deal late last year.
More information, including a Q&A with Xavier Gavory, the PURE ETCR Series Director, is availableHERE.
WTCR
Steep learning curve to help Engstler team in WTCR
The post PURE ETCR adds extra spark to WTCR Race of Hungary weekend appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup.
WTCR
Bjork goes back to basics ahead of WTCR title bid
WTCR
Azcona, Gene hoping Spain will reign in WTCR with CUPRA support