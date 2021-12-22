Touring car racing enters an all-new era in 2022 as PURE ETCR evolves into the FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup, with an expanded seven-event schedule set to showcase the mind-blowing power of electric propulsion to greater levels than ever before.

Following the global interest in the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car series during its groundbreaking 2021 season that caused an electroshock through motorsport, the step-up to FIA global status creates an even greater opportunity for the world’s leading car manufacturers to display their latest electric cars to the planet.



Agreed by the FIA Touring Car Commission and rubber-stamped by the FIA World Motor Sport Council in Paris last week, the schedule, created by series promoter Discovery Sports Events, marks the first time that drivers and manufacturers of all-electric touring cars will compete for FIA world titles.



And of the seven events on the provisional calendar, three will share the billing with the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup as follows:



Round 1:Race FR, Circuit de Pau-Ville, France, May 6-8*

Round 2:Race TR, Street Circuit of Beyoglu - Istanbul, Turkey, May 20-22

Round 3:Race HU, Hungaroring, Hungary, June 10-12*

Round 4:Race SP, Circuito del Jarama, Spain, June 17-19

Round 5:Race BE, Circuit Zolder, Belgium, July 8-10**

Round 6:Race IT, Autodromo Vallelunga, Italy, July 22-24**

Round 7:Race KR, Inje Speedium, South Korea, October 7-9*



*Double-header with WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup

**Subject to agreement with circuit promoter



François Ribeiro, Head of Discovery Sports Events, said: “This is a huge step forwards for electric touring car racing. We knew when we launched PURE ETCR that now was the big opportunity to not only provide automotive manufacturers with a global showcase for their electric cars, but also to introduce all the positive aspects of electric mobility; incredible power, efficiency and sustainability into the homes of a worldwide audience. Now, with the support of the FIA, we take the next step. The FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup will give electric mobility an even greater representation and within a sporting framework that’s recognisable across the world.”



Alan Gow, FIA Touring Car Commission President, said: “The announcement of the first FIA ETCR - eTouring Car World Cup calendar is a significant milestone for the FIA Touring Car Commission and an exciting new development on the touring car scene. We believe that this new concept will be attractive and relevant to manufacturers, with a sustainable seven-round schedule a good starting point. The calendar represents a good mix of established, classic tracks with new venues, including street circuits.”

