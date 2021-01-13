Using the most powerful touring cars ever built – with a 500kW peak power the equivalent of 670bhp – competing against each other in a series of action-packed, knock-out battles, PURE ETCR is set to usher in a new era of electric racing when it begins in May this year.



Under this wide-ranging agreement with Eurosport, Discovery’s leading multi-sport brand, PURE ETCR is set to reach a substantial audience of engaged and passionate sports fans who are keen to see the most exciting new series on the calendar and how motorsport can enhance the way electric vehicles are viewed on a global scale.



Find out more at this link:https://www.pure-etcr.com/pure-etcr-charges-up-launch-season-with-new-eurosport-partnership/