Copenhagen’s Radhuspladsen, in the shadow of the Danish capital’s spectacular City Hall, will be the venue for this event, which will be staged on the beating heart of PURE ETCR’s paddock, the brand-new Energy Station, on which the series’ hydrogen generator will also be revealed.



Hosted by renowned motorsport broadcaster Neil Cole and featuring a long line of special guests, the event will introduce the series to a global audience with live and free streaming coverage across a wide range of online platforms.



With CUPRA’s e-Racer and the Romeo Ferraris-built Alfa Romeo Giulia ETCR already announced, Friday night will feature a world-first confirmation of a new manufacturer for the series, while touring car fans will see and hear a PURE ETCR race car dynamically for the first time as well as hearing from other drivers, teams and key stakeholders.



Supporters of touring car racing will not miss one second of the action thanks to a comprehensive broadcast plan that will screen the Grand Reveal into the homes of race fans across the world completely live and free.



Available globally onmotorsport.tv, online in Hungary on Sport TV and onRTLGP.nlin The Netherlands, plus PURE ETCR’s social-media channels (full details below), fans will be able to watch all the news as it happens.



The Grand Reveal will be streamed live on PURE ETCR’s officialwebsite,YouTube,FacebookandTwitterchannels from20h00 CET, where fans can follow the action and give their thoughts using #PUREETCR.



This is a full list of additional broadcasters with inks to how you can watch the event with them.



Global–Motorsport.tv(free subscription required),Eurosport Player(subscription required)



Hungary–Sport TV(online)



Netherlands–RTLGP.nl&Facebook



Poland–Eurosport Youtube channel



PURE ETCR founding partners, Goodyear & TAG Heuer will also broadcast the stream on their digital platforms.



A special 15-minute highlight package will be broadcast on Eurosport channels on October 13 and 14 and will also be available on all the platforms listed above.