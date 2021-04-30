Eurosport Events, promoter of the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, is excited to announce that the PURE ETCR series has been chosen by global motorsport’s governing body, the FIA, to become the first ever electric touring car World Cup from 2022.

After a tender process, a long-term agreement has been signed between Eurosport Events and the FIA with a wide-ranging commitment to promote the brand-new FIA eTouring Car World Cup at the highest level of international competition.PURE ETCR’s debut season kicks off this June with a five-round calendar comprising four events in Europe and one in Asia. Its evolution into the FIA eTouring Car World Cup for 2022 will further enhance its position as the leading international electric touring car series, as well as awarding world titles for drivers and manufacturers.Promoter Eurosport Events and the FIA share a joint vision of providing a global platform for manufacturers to showcase racing versions of their latest electric production vehicles in an intense competitive on-track environment.Eurosport Events has a long and storied history of promoting global-level motorsport. It promoted the FIA World Touring Car Championship from 2005-17 and, since 2018, its successor, the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup – the contract for which was recently renewed with the FIA until the end of 2025.