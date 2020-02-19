PURE ETCR joins forces with WTCR in Austria and South Korea

PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship launched in Paris today, will guest at two WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup events in 2020.

Promoted by Eurosport Events, the Discovery-owned promoter behind the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, PURE ETCR will deliver electrifying on-track battles that will thrill motorsport fans and provide a brand-new platform for the biggest automotive manufacturers to demonstrate their latest electric production cars in the intense environment of the racetrack.



PURE ETCR’s inaugural season will comprise four showcase events including two run in tandem with WTCR.



The planned WTCR Race of Austria at Salzburgring (24-26 July)* and WTCR Race of South Korea at Inje Spedium (16-18 October) will have the honour of hosting two of the four introductory weekends, with Goodyear, the WTCR’s official tyre supplier, announced as the PURE ETCR launch partner and official tyre supplier.



Although the timetables for the unique double-header events are unannounced, fans in attendance can expect the perfect complement to the traditional and highly successful WTCR racing format.



As well as PURE ETCR, WTCR will join forces with the FIA European Truck Racing Championship at the Hungary and Slovakia Ring events from 24-26 April and 5-7 June respectively. The guest race package at other WTCR events is under discussion.



*WTCR Race of Austria subject to FIA World Motor Sport Council validation

