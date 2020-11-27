Motorsport fans in Hungary will be able to enjoy in-depth coverage of PURE ETCR events in 2021 thanks to a brand-new broadcast agreement with Sport TV.
With a cumulative monthly audience of more than three million in Hungary, Sport TV – which is also available in Slovakia and the Czech Republic – will provide PURE ETCR, the world’s first all-electric, multi-brand touring car championship, with a huge fanbase and considerable media exposure in its inaugural season.
A mixture of live and highlights coverage will be broadcast on the Sport1 and Sport2 channels as well as a substantial online offering to reach an even wider audience.
Sport TV is part of AMC Networks International – Central and Northern Europe’s wide-ranging portfolio of television channels and is renowned for its range of elite sports including international football, top European handball, ice-hockey and motorsport, including the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup, among others.
PURE ETCR will stage its first full season in 2021 comprising six events with four in Europe and two overseas.Click for full story.
