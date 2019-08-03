Gabriele Rizzo, the man at the helm of the Hyundai-powered BRC line-up in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO, has a firm place in place for the season-deciding tour of Asia.

Triple-headers in China, Japan, Macau and Malaysia are upcoming on the WTCR / OSCARO schedule with WTCR Race of China at the Ningbo International Speedpark from 13-15 September up first.



Buoyed by Norbert Michelisz’s win in Race 1 at WTCR Race of Portugal last month, Rizzo wants the two team teams under his control to ‘push and focus’ during the closing 12 races.



“We look forward to the overseas races with Norbert’s win and points finish [in Vila Real] which has helped us to close the gap to first in the championship,” said Rizzo. “Thanks to the team for the commitment shown, but we have to keep pushing until the end of the season and focus on these last overseas races.”



Heading into part two of the 2019 WTCR / OSCARO season, Michelisz is second in the Drivers’ table, 24 points behind Honda-powered leader Esteban Guerrieri. Meanwhile, BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, which features Michelisz and Gabriele Tarquini in its line-up, is third in the Teams’ standings, one position ahead of BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team, which runs Nicky Catsburg and Augusto Farfus.

The post Push and focus: BRC head’s WTCR plan appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.