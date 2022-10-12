Team Principal Gabriele Rizzo has revealed the secret to BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse’s success in the WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup.

BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse tops the Teams’ classification heading to the season-deciding events in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia next month, while its Spanish ace Mikel Azcona holds first place in the Drivers’ table.

Speaking at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst in early August, Rizzo said: “I feel that we got close to the maximum we could give, and that is something that has happened often this year, which explains why we are leading both standings. I would like to give my thanks specifically to all the people that are not here but have a role in this success. To Hyundai Motorsport Customer Racing staff, for their incredible support, and to our top management and all our colleagues in our company that follow and support us with extraordinary competence and passion. This, as much as our job at the event, make these results possible.”

Azcona scored a podium double at Circuit l’Anneau du Rhin and said: “It’s been an intense first part of the year, but I am very positive as we only lost one point over the weekend to the second-place driver in the standings. During the races the fight was very tough, I was pushing to the limit in both. I had a lot to lose if I fought too hard, which meant I drove a little more conservative. I had to take the opportunity to make overtakes though. I am so happy for the team; they are working incredibly hard, and I am very pleased for them. They have given me a fantastic car which is helping to get these great results and keep us at the top.”

