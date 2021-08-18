One of four drivers could become a triple winner at WTCR Race of Hungary, the fourth event of the 2021 WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup from August 21-22.

Of the nine WTCR races run so far at the Hungaroring, four drivers have taken two victories each.



With two counters timetabled on the 4.381-kilometre track this weekend, Yann Ehrlacher, Néstor Girolami, Esteban Guerrieri and Gabriele Tarquini are all firmly in contention to win for a third time in Hungary.



WTCR Race of Hungary previous winners



2020:

Race 1:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 3:Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR



2019:

Race 1:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Néstor Girolami (ARG) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR



2018:

Race 1:Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Honda Civic Type R TCR

Race 2:Rob Huff (GBR) Volkswagen Polo GTI TCR

Race 3:Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR Previous speed gives Goodyear #FollowTheLeader Vernay WTCR hope 4 HOURS AGO

WTCR Five Heroes of Hungary assemble as WTCR weekend approaches 11 HOURS AGO