Norbert Michelisz failed to progress from the Q1 session in qualifying at WTCR Race of Portugal in Vila Real, despite winning Race 1 on Saturday afternoon.

The Hungarian could only qualify in P16 in his BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse i30 N TCR in the 30-minute session – and with only the top 12 progressing to Q2 that meant his hopes of a strong grid position for Races 2 and 3 today was over.



Michelisz, who closed to within 15 points of WTCR OSCARO points leader Esteban Guerrieri thanks to his DHL Pole Position and Race 1 win on Saturday, admitted he was confused about his lack of pace. “I was a bit unlucky on my last lap and caught a few cars,” he said, “but to be honest, the pace from yesterday just wasn’t there. I don’t know why.”



Of the four BRC-run Hyundais, only Nicky Catsburg progressed to Q2. The Dutchman’s BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing team-mate Augusto Farfus, who finished third in Race 1, crashed out and has left his mechanics with race against time to prepare his car for Race 2, due to start at 15h30.



The Q2 session was then red-flagged after Kevin Ceccon suffered a similar crash in his Team Mulsanne Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR. The restart has been delayed as barriers are repaired.

The post Race 1 winner Michelisz knocked out of WTCR Q1 session appeared first on FIA WTCR | World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO.