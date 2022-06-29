Three years after he was roared to victory on the streets of Vila Real, home hero Tiago Monteiro will lead the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s eagerly anticipated return to the epicentre of northern Portuguese motor racing later this week.

With the brake dust still settling following an all-action WTCR Race of Spain weekend at MotorLand Aragón, the series heads west to an iconic round-the-houses track that has been kept off the calendar since 2019 due to the global health pandemic.

But it’s back from July 1-3 for the WTCR’s 100th race, which includes the ground-breaking Joker Lap, used in an FIA-sanctioned motor race for the first time in 2017 when it was added to the challenging Vila Real layout to further spice up the action.

Inspired by the FIA World Rallycross Championship, the Joker Lap provides a passing opportunity on a circuit where overtaking isn’t always so straightforward. It must be taken by all drivers but not during the first two laps following the start or during a safety car intervention or full-course yellow.

The Joker Lap is located at the roundabout that helps to form the final corner of the 4.790-kilometre circuit following a fast, downhill section. Instead of keeping to the right, the Joker Lap takes drivers on an alternative and slower route to the left. It adds 86 metres to the full lap and the name of the game is to ensure positions are not lost but, potentially, gained.

Calling the moment at which drivers take their Joker Lap puts the onus on the teams to get the strategy just right, while the pressure on drivers not to slip up is huge, as Monteiro explained.

“The timing and the decision between you and the team has to be perfect and it can really play to your advantage,” said Monteiro, who races a Goodyear-equipped Honda Civic Type R TCR for LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler. “When you commit to it the adrenalin is crazy because you know you can’t mess it up but at the same time you can’t be too safe, otherwise you’re going to lose a position or you won’t be able to overtake. It’s such a high-energy, high-adrenalin moment for the drivers.

“Two years ago Yvan [Muller] was really close to me and I knew I had to do the Joker Lap perfectly in order to come out in front of him because he was coming quick and I knew if he got in front then I wasn’t going to overtake again. I knew I needed to nail it and my heart went over 200 beats.”

While Monteiro will be a key part of the decision-making process, he relies on his race engineer for guidance when it comes to Joker Lap timing. “The team has a better view of what’s going. I could make the call but the team knows what pace the others are doing and where they are on the track, if they have been blocked or have free air. But you also have to be aware of what’s going on.”

MONTEIRO’S COMEBACK VICTORY REMAINS THE STUFF OF LEGEND

Tiago Monteiro was the hero of Portugal following his emotionally-charged home WTCR win on the streets of Vila Real on July 7, 2019. The now 45-year-old, who lives less than one hour from Vila Real, suffered serious head and neck injuries in a testing crash in September 2017. He was on course to win the FIA World Touring Car Championship that season but fought a long and arduous recovery to return to racing instead.

He took the lead of the Vila Real weekend’s third and final race when his Honda-powered team-mate Attila Tassi hit trouble with a spark plug issue, holding his nerve to the finish for his first victory since he triumphed in Hungary two years previously.

“Winning that race was the best you can hope for as a driver in a world series,” said Monteiro. “It’s always amazing to win but in your home country, in a place where you are so welcomed and there is so much passion for what you do is just incredible. For sure the victory was more emotional compared to the previous ones because of the accident and the difficulties and the uncertainties of the recovery. It was my first win after the accident. Everybody was so happy I won but it had a special meaning for me.”

Monteiro entered the Vila Real weekend three years ago off form to the point he languished in P14 in Qualifying for Race 1. But an overnight transformation got him and team-mate Tassi back on track with Tassi taking pole for Race 3 and Monteiro joining him on the front row of the grid.

“We thought we were having a tough season back then but, to be honest, this one is probably even harder,” Monteiro said. “Sometimes you have better seasons, sometimes you have harder ones and we have struggled to be competitive even though the team are doing a great job and working very hard. On paper I’m not super-optimistic about our chances in Vila Real. But we have a strong and efficient car on street tracks and hopefully this trend of the Honda Civic will overcome the difficulties we have and that things turn around.”

WTCR ALL SET TO TURN 100 IN VILA REAL

Race 2 in Vila Real will mark the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s 100th race since the series fired into life on the streets of Marrakech, Morocco, in April 2018. The WTCR drivers will gather in Vila Real to celebrate the milestone, while a media information kit will be issued ahead of the event charting all the winners and the key numbers.

VILA REAL WINNERS AND NEWCOMERS IN ACTION

Mikel Azcona, Thed Björk, Norbert Michelisz, Tiago Monteiro and Yvan Muller have all won on the streets of Vila Real since the WTCR made its first visit in 2018. Michelisz and Monteiro were also winners in the town during the FIA World Touring Car Championship era when Mehdi Bennani, Tom Coronel and Ma Qing Hua triumphed. Of the 17 drivers taking part in WTCR Race of Portugal, only Gilles Magnus and Santiago Urrutia have no previous experience of the challenging track.

HUFF EXTENDS WTCR TROPHY ADVANTAGE

Rob Huff starts WTCR Race of Portugal with his lead of the WTCR Trophy strengthened after he scored a win double for Zengő Motorsport at WTCR Race of Spain. The class for independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer was introduced in 2020 and lists Jean-Karl Vernay and Gilles Magnus as its title winners to date. Huff won the category in Race 2 at WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France after Mehdi Bennani had triumphed in the opening counter for Comtoyou Team Audi Sport. British driver Huff then took a win double at the Hungaroring before repeating the feat at MotorLand Aragón. Bennani and Huff’s team-mate Dániel Nagy took a podium finish apiece in Spain, but Tom Coronel twice failed to go the distance. Click HERE for the WTCR Trophy standings.

THE WTCR IN SHORT

The WTCR, which is broadcast in more than 185 countries, is the pinnacle of customer touring car racing and sits at the top of the TCR category ladder. Evolving from the FIA World Touring Car Championship, the WTCR is administered by the FIA and promoted by Discovery Sports Events.

Five car brands, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai and Lynk & Co, are represented through their customer racing departments, while eight teams, all using Goodyear tyres and sustainable fuel from German company P1 Racing Fuels have signed up to pursue more FIA World Touring Car gold in 2022.

As well as coveted FIA world titles for drivers and teams, independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer are eligible for the WTCR Trophy. Meanwhile, a Balance of Performance formula helps to maintain a level playing field. Engine power is capped at 360bhp with speeds reaching 260kph.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver at the head of the standings after each qualifying session or race. They wear the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification.

WTCR RACE OF PORTUGAL ESSENTIALS

Rounds: 9 and 10 of 20

Date: July 1-3

Venue: Circuito Internacional de Vila Real

Location: Av. Carvalho Araújo 7, 5000-651 Vila Real

Length: 4.790 kilometres

Race 1 distance: 30 minutes + 1 lap

Race 2 distance: 25 minutes + 1 lap

WTCR lap record (qualifying):

Attila Tassi (Honda Civic Type R TCR) 1m59.445s (144.30kph), 07/07/19

WTCR lap record (race):Mikel Azcona (CUPRA TCR) 2m02.360s (140.9kph), 07/07/19

In 100 words: A street circuit oozing history and intrigue, racing has taken place on Vila Real’s demanding hillside roads since 1931, when Gaspar Sameiro and Ercilio Barbosa conquered the original 7.150-kilometre course in a Ford Model A. Safety and financial factors meant races were held on an irregular basis until the WTCC’s arrival in 2015 provided stability and Vila Real’s first world championship-level event. The 4.790-kilometre layout now used is a challenging blend of fast turns, climbs and descents. While a handful of chicanes were installed for safety reasons, the spectacle remains unaltered with speeds exceeding 200kph on the final downhill section.

Timetable:Saturday July 209h00-09h45: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h00-12h45: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

17h05-17h35: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

17h40-17h55: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Sunday July 313h10: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

14h00 (approx.): Race 1 podium

17h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

18h00 (approx.): Race 2 podium

Recent winnersWTCR Race of Portugal winners 2021 (Circuito do Estoril):Race 1: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Race 2: Attila Tassi (HUN) ALL-INKL.DE Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

WTCR Race of Portugal winners 2019 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real):Race 1: Norbert Michelisz (HUN) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2: Mikel Azcona (ESP) CUPRA TCR

Race 3: Tiago Monteiro (PRT) Honda Civic Type R TCR

WTCR Race of Portugal winners 2018 (Circuito Internacional de Vila Real): Race 1: Yvan Muller (FRA) Hyundai i30 N TCR

Race 2: Mato Homola (SVK) Peugeot 308 TCR

Race 3: Thed Björk (SWE) Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup all-season entry list 2022#5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#9 Attila Tasi (HUN) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#25 Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#33 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#68 Yann Ehrlacherr (FRA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#99 Dániel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR FORMAT REFRESHER

Same Qualifying format but allocation of points tweakedThe three-phase Qualifying (Q1, Q2, Q3) elimination format remains unchanged but how points are awarded is all-new for 2022.

From this year, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying, regardless of at which point they set their best lap or whether they progress to Q3 or not, will be rewarded with points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.

The change will encourage drivers to push for fast lap times in each phase of Qualifying and avoid the temptation to adopt a strategic approach by trying to secure 10th place in Q2, which comes with pole position for the partially-reversed-grid race.

Race 1 is the big one, Race 2 the partially-reversed onePreviously the partially-reversed-grid race, drivers in Race 1 will line up for action according to the combined Qualifying results and compete for 30 minutes plus one lap (35 minutes plus one lap on street circuits in the event of the safety car being deployed). The top seven finishers will get more points than previously with drivers scoring as follows:

1st = 30 points; 2nd = 23; 3rd = 19; 4th = 16; 5th = 14; 6th = 12; 7th = 10; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

Race 2 becomes the partially-reversed-grid race with fans entertained for 25 minutes plus one lap (or 30 minutes plus one lap if there’s a safety car intervention on a street track). Points will be scored as follows:

1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

How grids are formed reminderThe Race 1 starting grid will be determined by the final results of Q3 (positions 1-5) and Q2 (positions 6-12) for the top 12 grid positions. The results from Q1 will decide the remainder of the Race 1 grid.

For Race 2, grid positions 1-10 will be occupied by the first 10 cars according to the final combined qualifying results but in reverse order. Positions 11 and 12 will be occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. The remainder of the grid will be decided by the results of Q1 from positions 13 downwards.

Race lengths increased and timed in minutes, not measured in kilometresRace 1 will run for 30 minutes plus one lap with Race 2 running for 25 minutes plus one lap. For street races, should the safety car be deployed, Race 1 will be automatically extended to 35 minutes plus one lap, with Race 2 increased to 30 minutes plus one lap. The aim is to lengthen the duration of each race by two laps to provide competitors with more valuable track time.

Repair Time extendedThe opportunity for refuelling, repairs and set-up changes between races has been extended to a minimum of 60 minutes from the previous 20. The increase will give teams more opportunity to repair damage from Race 1 in a less intense manner or switch to a set-up that might enhance car performance for Race 2 and increase the chance of winning.

With more time to ready cars for the weekend’s second race, drivers will be more inclined to push harder in Race 1, with better racing the underlying objective.

Compensation Weight rules revisedThe Compensation Weight rules have been revised and simplified for 2022. All cars will carry zero kilograms of Compensation Weight at the first event of the season. For the second event the Compensation Weight for each model will be based on the best Qualifying time set during the previous event. From the third event the Compensation Weight will be based on the best Qualifying time set during either of the previous two events, rather than an average of the best two lap times out of three events, which was the case in 2021. It will mean the Compensation Weight will be quicker to update and therefore more responsive.

In addition, the maximum Compensation Weight has been reduced from 60 to 40 kilograms to avoid significant contrasting performances from race to race and therefore make the performance levels of each brand even closer. The same Compensation Weight principles apply to race-by-race entries.

WTCR FAST TALK: DRIVERS ON CIRCUITO INTERNACIONAL DE VILA REAL

Thed Björk (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co / Lynk & Co 03 TCR): “It’s a city track that you can call baby Macau. The atmosphere is fantastic and the people create a really nice feeling for us as race drivers and I’m always very positive when I go there. The layout means there is no chance to relax, it’s always really hot and the kerbs are brutal, really brutal so you have to put the car in exactly the right place. As the speeds are high in some places that also makes it tricky and challenging but rewarding. And if you put the lap together you get really rewarded. In 2018 I had one of the biggest crashes since I’d been in touring car racing, my car caught fire and there were cars everywhere. But the team fought all night, all through the morning until the Qualifying the next day to put the car together and I qualified P1 and won the race. It was such an amazing feeling and I’m thinking about that qualifying lap now wanting to do it again.”

Tom Coronel (Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport / Audi RS 3 LMS): “Street circuits are always kind of my extra plus. I’ve won in Marrakech, Macau, Monaco and of course Vila Real which is very nice because of the high speeds. It’s a very difficult circuit and you can never do this lap the same. I have a good feeling for Vila Real and also because Coronel is a Portuguese name, which helps. On street circuits qualification is 80 per cent of the race unless you make a mistake. But you can make yourself quite big and nobody can pass you. With the Joker Lap you can use strategy to win quite a lot but you can also destroy your race and lose some positions so it’s a strategy call and something unique that we have in World Touring Car racing.”

Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport / CUPRA Leon Competición): “It’s a different street circuit. Most street circuits are just Armco and concrete barriers the whole way. In Vila Real a lot of the corners are a little more open with the chicanes and the mini roundabouts. On those corners it’s a little easier because it’s not full street circuit but it’s a very long lap, there are lots of street elements involved and it’s very technical, it really is. You’ve got a lot of high-speed stuff then you’ve got these huge kerbs on these mini roundabouts so to set your suspension up it’s really tricky to get a good balance. Obviously, the driver has a lot of input on these circuits because the amount of risk you want to take comes into it massively. But, for me, it’s a wonderful circuit. It’s not one I’ve won on but I’ve had a pole position and I’m really excited to go back there. We’ve had some good results but not quite what we were hoping for at the time. I love street circuits, I’m not a huge fan of these open-style F1 tracks, I like the small, condensed circuits where there are real limits. There are no track limits, your car is just in the barrier if you make a mistake so it’s real precision racing.”

Norbert Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse / Hyundai Elantra N TCR): “It’s one of the toughest circuits and very unique for a street circuit. You have incredibly challenging chicanes and corners and then you have the Joker Lap, which is always a bit of extra spice. And then you have the heat so it’s one of the weekends where you must be as compared as you can be for racing. If you combine the Nürburgring Nordschleife and Macau probably you get Vila Real. It’s very special and one of my favourite places to go to. I love Portugal and I love the circuit and I have had some success there.”

Tiago Monteiro (LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler / Honda Civic Type R TCR): “We all remember very well every inch of the track, but the thing is the confidence, especially at a track like this when you have to commit so much more than at any other track. It’s just how fast you get in the rhythm and the flow and the feedback the car gives you. If the car is nice and easy to drive and efficient at the same time it makes your life easier but if it gets a bit tricky it takes longer to get the confidence. I know the track very well, no doubt, but it’s as much as my competitors, and now it’s a matter of how good the car will be and how fast you will get back in the rhythm and get in that strong attack mode. It's a very, very tough track and that’s why this track is so exciting. It’s probably in a way tougher than Macau. Although Macau is longer and is also as exciting there are harder corners in Vila Real with the hard braking and the chicanes and some fast, fast areas. The whole track is a challenge, there is no relaxing at all, and the long downhill into the final corner makes it one of the hardest corners on earth. You are also in a different state of mind. It’s almost like you are not exactly there anymore, you are floating in this really strange feeling. You are so focused, when you make one with the car and the track nothing else exists and this doesn’t happen in a lot of places. The only problem is if you don’t find this connection then you struggle so much and you fight. But if you manage to have this chemistry, which you build up to, then you can do very well.”

DID YOU KNOW?

*Race 2 at Vila Real will be the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s 100th race after the series began on the streets in Marrakech, Morocco in 2018.

*There have been many changes to the rules since the WTCR’s last visit to Vila Real in July 2019.

*Norbert Michelisz (once) and Yann Ehrlacher (twice) have taken the Drivers’ titles during that time, while Esteban Guerrieri is WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*There is now one three-stage qualifying for two races rather than the previous three. Race 1 is the standard grid race with Race 2 now the partially-reversed counter.

*Race distances have been changed for 2022 with Race 1 scheduled for 30 minutes + 1 lap and Race 2 for 25 minutes + 1 lap.

*The allocation of points has also been adjusted for this season with more points on offer in Qualifying and Race 1.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Eleven nationalities are represented by the drivers this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

*Of the 17 all-season racers, only one driver, Dániel Nagy, has yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition as the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Richard Veldwisch from The Netherlands is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Portugal.

HOW THEY STAND?

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 129 points

2 Gilles Magnus, 95 points

3 Santiago Urrutia, 93 points

4 Rob Huff, 93 points

5 Yann Ehrlacher, 92 points

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 165 points

2 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 155

3 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 150 points

4 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 138

5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 127

WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 63 points

2 Mehdi Bennani, 32

3 Tom Coronel, 26

4 Dániel Nagy, 23

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

