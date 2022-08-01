It’s one untried track to another in the all-action WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup. Following its first visit to Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi earlier this month, the exciting series is set for its next mission of discovery at Circuit de l’Anneau du Rhin, venue of the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst from August 5-7.

Located equidistant between the cities of Colmar and Mulhouse, Anneau du Rhin has a foot in the present and past with the Alsace GrandEst region of north-eastern France not only home to the 3.620-kilometre track, but also to the famous Bugatti sportscar brand. Indeed, Caroline Bugatti, the granddaughter of Ettore Bugatti, is on the circuit’s board of directors.

Ad

The significance of Alsace GrandEst in the motoring and motorsport industries goes much further, however. As well as being home to Bugatti, a PSA manufacturing plant operates in the region and helps to provide some of the 35,000 jobs available in the automotive industry to the local population. And when it comes to motorsport, nine-time FIA World Rally champion Sébastien Loeb, plus multiple FIA World Touring Car title winners Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller were all born and raised in Alsace. Ehrlacher’s mother Cathy, Yvan’s sister, was also a successful racing driver in her own right.

WTCR Medal chance for WTCR drivers at FIA Motorsport Games YESTERDAY AT 04:02

“With Yvan we are really proud to represent Alsace and to have a race here is absolutely incredible,” said Ehrlacher, the back-to-back FIA WTCR title winner. “It’s good as well for the fans because this region has been always fanatical about racing. We had the World Rally Championship in the past with Sébastien Loeb but the fans have been waiting for something to come back at a high level and now they have it. It will be a great event and the circuit is really good, too. There’s a long straight, high-speed and low-speed corners and a fast chicane. It will be quite intense to put a good lap together, but it will be really good and close racing and something the fans will like to see.”

Ehrlacher tested his Goodyear-equipped Lynk & Co 03 TCR at Anneau du Rhin earlier this year and remarked on the “strange” feeling he experienced. “It was really strange and really weird waking up in my home and going to see the people I work with far away from home but just 20 minutes down the road,” said the Cyan Racing ace. “I am not used to seeing my crew 20 minutes from where I was going to school. On a Monday morning five years ago or something like this I was waking up at the same time to go to school but, for the test, I was waking up and taking the same road to a race track as a professional driver.”

Muller, who holds the record for the most FIA World Touring Car Championship race wins and titles, said: “We are very pleased to have the opportunity to race at least once in our career in front of many people from our region. That will probably create some more pressure because a lot of people will be there so it will not be an easy weekend, but we will try to manage. I did the WRC event in Alsace but it’s not comparable because the WRC is not my category, I was there as a tourist almost but here I am a WTCR driver and in World Touring Cars is where I have my titles so it will be different to the WRC experience. The track is quite interesting but it’s tricky and mistakes can be made.”

SECOND HOME WTCR RACE EXCITES NIFTY NATHANAËLThree French drivers have enjoyed success in this season’s WTCR and Nathanaël Berthon is one of them. The Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport lives five hours away from Anneau du Rhin but can count the event as a second home race weekend following on from the season opener in Pau back in May.

“I am happy to have two races in France and for French people it’s always good,” said the Audi RS 3 LMS driver. “Hopefully the conditions will not be as hot as Vallelunga where we really suffered, even though was good for the summer body! We have tested [at Anneau Du Rhin], it’s not really a track for the Audi because the long and slow corners are not the best combination for us. We will do our maximum as usual. We were close [to win] a few times this year but it never happened. In qualifying our performance has been there but not so much in the races. It’s not easy to gain, fight or hold position and this is something we are working on. Hopefully we find a solution and have a win in France because it would be amazing.”

WTCR 100 CLUB: HOW IT STANDSThe WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup’s WTCR 100 Club has six members following WTCR Race of Italy. Four drivers (Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Norbert Michelisz and Yvan Muller) have started 100 WTCR races with two (Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri) now on 101 starts.

AZCONA THE WTCR’S GOODYEAR #FOLLOWTHELEADER BUT FOCUS KEYMikel Azcona completed WTCR Race of Italy with a 36-point advantage in his bid to win the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for the first time. But while the BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse driver remains the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader, the Spaniard knows his advantage could quicky fade. “It’s looking good, but there are still a few races to go and everything can happen as we have seen in previous years,” Azcona, who drives a Hyundai Elantra N TCR said. “In one race weekend everything can happen, so I will continue to focus on this line, I will do my best every weekend, as a team, as a driver. I’m not looking at the title for the moment. For sure you think a little bit and it is always good to have this lead. But in the end we need to continue like this, no problems, no DNFs.”

HUFF SOLO NO MORE AS HE AIMS TO MAINTAIN WTCR TROPHY EDGERob Huff remains the driver to beat in the WTCR Trophy − and a contender for outright title honours − despite a tough WTCR Race of Italy weekend aboard his Zengő Motorsport CUPRA Leon Competición. But having raced at Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi as the Hungarian team’s lone representative following a hand injury to team-mate Dániel Nagy, Huff will head to Anneau du Rhin boosted by the news that fit-again Nagy is set to return to action in a built CUPRA.

THE WTCR IN SHORT

The WTCR, which is broadcast in more than 185 countries, is the pinnacle of customer touring car racing and sits at the top of the TCR category ladder. Evolving from the FIA World Touring Car Championship, the WTCR is administered by the FIA and promoted by Discovery Sports Events.

Five car brands – Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai and Lynk & Co – are represented through their customer racing departments, while eight teams, all using Goodyear tyres and sustainable fuel from P1 Racing Fuels, have signed up to pursue more FIA World Touring Car gold in 2022.

As well as coveted FIA world titles for drivers and teams, independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer are eligible for the WTCR Trophy. Meanwhile, a Balance of Performance formula helps to maintain a level playing field. Engine power is capped at 360bhp with speeds reaching 260kph.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver at the head of the standings after each qualifying session or race. They wear the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification.

WTCR RACE OF ALSACE GRANDEST ESSENTIALS

Rounds: 13 and 14 of 20

Date: August 5-7

Venue: Circuit de l’Anneau du Rhin

Location: 68127 Biltzheim, France

Length: 3.620 kilometres

Race 1 distance: 30 minutes + 1 lap

Race 2 distance: 25 minutes + 1 lap

WTCR lap record (qualifying):

To be established

WTCR lap record (race):To be established

In 100 words: Inspired by Circuit Paul Ricard, Anneau du Rhin began operating in 1996. The main straight is 1050 metres long, while its picturesque forest location provides a spectacular setting. Lying equidistant between the cities of Colmar and Mulhouse, the venue benefits from access to excellent transport infrastructure and ample accommodation. The Grand Est region is not only home to Anneau du Rhin but also to the Bugatti sportscar brand: Caroline Bugatti, the granddaughter of Ettore Bugatti, is a board member of the venue. Multiple FIA World Touring Car title winners Yann Ehrlacher and Yvan Muller were born and raised in Alsace.

Timetable:Friday August 512h30-13h30: Test Session

Saturday August 609h30-10h15: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

12h30-13h00: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

15h00-15h20: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h25-15h35: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

15h45-16h00: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

Sunday August 712h15: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

12h55 (approx.): Race 1 podium

16h15: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

16h50 (approx.): Race 2 podium

Kings of WTCR2021: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2020: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2019: Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup all-season entry list 2022#5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#9 Attila Tasi (HUN) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#25 Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#33 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#68 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#99 Dániel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

WTCR FORMAT REFRESHER

Same Qualifying format but allocation of points tweakedThe three-phase Qualifying (Q1, Q2, Q3) elimination format remains unchanged but how points are awarded is all-new for 2022.

From this year, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying, regardless of at which point they set their best lap or whether they progress to Q3 or not, will be rewarded with points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.

The change will encourage drivers to push for fast lap times in each phase of Qualifying and avoid the temptation to adopt a strategic approach by trying to secure 10th place in Q2, which comes with pole position for the partially-reversed-grid race.

Race 1 is the big one, Race 2 the partially-reversed onePreviously the partially-reversed-grid race, drivers in Race 1 will line up for action according to the combined Qualifying results and compete for 30 minutes plus one lap (35 minutes plus one lap on street circuits in the event of the safety car being deployed). The top seven finishers will get more points than previously with drivers scoring as follows:

1st = 30 points; 2nd = 23; 3rd = 19; 4th = 16; 5th = 14; 6th = 12; 7th = 10; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

Race 2 becomes the partially-reversed-grid race with fans entertained for 25 minutes plus one lap (or 30 minutes plus one lap if there’s a safety car intervention on a street track). Points will be scored as follows:

1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

How grids are formed reminderThe Race 1 starting grid will be determined by the final results of Q3 (positions 1-5) and Q2 (positions 6-12) for the top 12 grid positions. The results from Q1 will decide the remainder of the Race 1 grid.

For Race 2, grid positions 1-10 will be occupied by the first 10 cars according to the final combined qualifying results but in reverse order. Positions 11 and 12 will be occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. The remainder of the grid will be decided by the results of Q1 from positions 13 downwards.

Race lengths increased and timed in minutes, not measured in kilometresRace 1 will run for 30 minutes plus one lap with Race 2 running for 25 minutes plus one lap. For street races, should the safety car be deployed, Race 1 will be automatically extended to 35 minutes plus one lap, with Race 2 increased to 30 minutes plus one lap. The aim is to lengthen the duration of each race by two laps to provide competitors with more valuable track time.

Repair Time extendedThe opportunity for refuelling, repairs and set-up changes between races has been extended to a minimum of 60 minutes from the previous 20. The increase will give teams more opportunity to repair damage from Race 1 in a less intense manner or switch to a set-up that might enhance car performance for Race 2 and increase the chance of winning.

With more time to ready cars for the weekend’s second race, drivers will be more inclined to push harder in Race 1, with better racing the underlying objective.

Compensation Weight rules revisedThe Compensation Weight rules have been revised and simplified for 2022. All cars will carry zero kilograms of Compensation Weight at the first event of the season. For the second event the Compensation Weight for each model will be based on the best Qualifying time set during the previous event. From the third event the Compensation Weight will be based on the best Qualifying time set during either of the previous two events, rather than an average of the best two lap times out of three events, which was the case in 2021. It will mean the Compensation Weight will be quicker to update and therefore more responsive.

In addition, the maximum Compensation Weight has been reduced from 60 to 40 kilograms to avoid significant contrasting performances from race to race and therefore make the performance levels of each brand even closer. The same Compensation Weight principles apply to race-by-race entries.

DID YOU KNOW?

*The WTCR is now 102 races old following Race 2 at WTCR Race of Italy earlier this month. Four drivers (Thed Björk, Yann Ehrlacher, Norbert Michelisz and Yvan Muller) have started 100 WTCR races with two (Tom Coronel and Esteban Guerrieri) now on 101 starts.

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered racer triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*Since the WTCR began in 2018 Gabriele Tarquini (once), Norbert Michelisz (once) and Yann Ehrlacher (twice) have taken the Drivers’ titles.

*France follows Spain by hosting two WTCR events in the same season. In 2020, and in the midst of the global health pandemic, MotorLand Aragón staged WTCR Race of Spain and, two weeks later, WTCR Race of Aragón. In May of this year, Circuit de Pau-Ville hosted WTCR Clean Fuels for All Race of France with Anneau du Rhin the venue for the inaugural WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

*Several rule changes were made for this, the fifth WTCR season, with one three-stage qualifying for two races rather than the previous three. Race 1 is the standard grid race with Race 2 now the partially-reversed counter.

*Race distances have also been changed for 2022 with Race 1 scheduled for 30 minutes + 1 lap and Race 2 for 25 minutes + 1 lap. The allocation of points has also been adjusted for this season with more points on offer in Qualifying and Race 1.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*Eleven nationalities are represented by the drivers this season with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal.

*Of the 17 all-season racers, only one driver, Dániel Nagy, has yet to take a WTCR race victory although he has finished second on one occasion and led at WTCR Race of Spain in June.

*The Honda Civic Type R Limited Edition is the Official Safety Car of the WTCR for a third season. Pedro Couceiro from Portugal is on driving duty at WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst.

HOW THEY STAND?

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Drivers provisional standingsGoodyear #FollowTheLeader: Mikel Azcona, 200 points

2 Néstor Girolami, 164 points

3 Rob Huff, 148 points

4 Gilles Magnus, 142 points

5 Santiago Urrutia, 137 points

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup for Teams provisional standings1 BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, 298 points

2 ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, 253 points

3 Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, 211 points

4 Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, 211 points

5 Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, 207

WTCR Trophy provisional standings1 Rob Huff, 103 points

2 Mehdi Bennani, 62 points

3 Tom Coronel, 52 points

4 Dániel Nagy, 28 points

Click HERE to view the full provisional standings

WTCR Scalextric time for Magnus as WTCR rival Guerrieri gives tips for big Spa break 30/07/2022 AT 04:06