The hotly anticipated fifth WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup season kicks off at Circuit de Pau-Ville next week (May 7-8) when WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France launches the 2022 chase for on-track glory.

Bringing FIA World Touring Car racing back to his iconic street track in southwest France has been more than 10 years in the making but its return comes at an exciting time for the WTCR with a driver line-up packed with race and title winners.

Ad

Indeed, all but one of the star drivers signed up for the full upcoming campaign is a race winner in the series with the entry list of established racers and upcoming talents sharing 62 WTCR race wins and nine FIA World Touring Car titles between them.

WTCR Hometown hero Cayrolle all set for debut WTCR wildcard action 5 HOURS AGO

Furthermore, five brands, Audi, CUPRA, Honda, Hyundai and Lynk & Co, will be represented through their customer racing departments, while eight teams, all using Goodyear tyres and sustainable fuel from P1 Racing Fuels have signed up to pursue more FIA World Touring Car gold.

The WTCR is the pinnacle of customer touring car racing and sits at the top of the TCR category ladder. Evolving from the FIA World Touring Car Championship, the WTCR is administered by the FIA and promoted by Discovery Sports Events.

Two practice sessions, a three-stage qualifying including two elimination periods, plus two races are scheduled for Circuit de Pau-Ville with the main action broadcast live around the world. There’s a tweak to the race format for 2022 and more details are available below.

As well as coveted FIA world titles for drivers and teams, independent racers with no financial backing from a manufacturer are eligible for the WTCR Trophy. Meanwhile, a Balance of Performance formula helps to maintain a level playing field. Engine power is capped at 360bhp with speeds reaching 260kph.

The Goodyear #FollowTheLeader recognises the driver at the head of the standings after each qualifying session or race. They wear the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader jacket and carry the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader yellow windscreen strip on their car until such time that they no longer top the points classification.

WTCR RACE OF FRANCE ESSENTIALS

Rounds: 1 and 2 of 20

Date: May 7-8

Venue: Circuit de Pau-Ville

Location: ASAC Basco Bearnais, Palais D'Aragon, Bd D'Aragon, Pau F-64000, France

Track length: 2.760 kilometres

Race 1 distance: 30 minutes + 1 lap

Race 2 distance: 25 minutes + 1 lap

WTCR qualifying lap record: To be established

WTCR race lap record: To be established

Circuit de Pau-Ville in 100 words: FIA international-level racing returns to the streets of Pau for the first time since 2018 with the revival of the world-famous Grand Prix de Pau in southwest France. Having previously hosted the FIA World Touring Car Championship between 2007 and 2009, Circuit de Pau-Ville lies 20 kilometres east of Circuit Pau-Arnos, the setting of the inaugural WTCR Race of France in October 2021. Pau has been home to car racing of varying types since the 1930s with legends such as Jim Clark, Juan Manuel Fangio, Lewis Hamilton, Sébastien Loeb, Jackie Stewart taking victories on the challenging undulating layout over time.

Timetable:Saturday May 7:09h50-10h35: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

14h50-15h20: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)

17h30-18h00: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)*

18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)*

18h30-18h45: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)*

*Commentary feed available at FIAWTCR.com, full broadcast details available 09h50-10h35: Free Practice 1 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)14h50-15h20: Free Practice 2 (Live on Facebook, YouTube, Eurosport Player)17h30-18h00: Qualifying Q1 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)*18h05-18h20: Qualifying Q2 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)*18h30-18h45: Qualifying Q3 (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)**Commentary feed available at FIAWTCR.com, full broadcast details available HERE from next week

Sunday May 8:13h10: Race 1 (30 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

13h50: Race 1 podium

17h10: Race 2 (25 minutes+1 lap) (Live on Eurosport Player and other broadcasters around the world)

17h45: Race 2 podium

WTCR Race of France winners2021 (Circuit Pau-Arnos):Race 1: Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

Race 2: 1 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Kings of WTCR2021: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2020: Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing / Lynk & Co 03 TCR

2019: Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

2018: Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Racing Team / Hyundai i30 N TCR

WTCR DRIVER LINE-UP 2022

ALL-INKL.COM MÜNNICH MOTORSPORT (Germany)Car: Honda Civic Type R TCR

Drivers: #29 Néstor Girolami (Argentina), #86 Esteban Guerrieri (Argentina)

WTCR race wins: 15 (Girolami 5, Guerrieri 10)

BRC HYUNDAI N SQUADRA CORSE (Italy)Car: Hyundai Elantra N TCR

Drivers: #5 Norbert Michelisz (Hungary), #96 Mikel Azcona (Spain)

WTCR race wins: 10 (Michelisz 7, Azcona 3)

COMTOYOU DHL TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgium)Car: Audi RS 3 LMS

Drivers: #17 Nathanaël Berthon (France), #33 Tom Coronel (Netherlands)

WTCR race wins: 2 (Berthon 1, Coronel 1)

COMTOYOU TEAM AUDI SPORT (Belgium)Car: Audi RS 3 LMS

Drivers: #16 Gilles Magnus (Belgium), #25 Mehdi Bennani (Morocco)

WTCR race wins: 2 (Bennani 1, Magnus 1)

CYAN PERFORMANCE LYNK & CO (Sweden)Car: Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Drivers: #11 Thed Björk (Sweden), #12 Santiago Urrutia (Uruguay), #55 Ma Qing Hua (China)

WTCR race wins: 12 (Björk 8, Ma 1, Urrutia 3)

CYAN RACING LYNK & CO (Sweden)

Car: Lynk & Co 03 TCR

Drivers: #68 Yann Ehrlacher (France), #100 Yvan Muller (France)

WTCR race wins: 15 (Ehrlaher 7, Muller 8)

LIQUI MOLY TEAM ENGSTLER (Germany)Car: Honda Civic Type R TCR

Drivers: #9 Attila Tassi (Hungary), #18 Tiago Monteiro (Portugal)

WTCR race wins: 3 (Monteiro 2, Tassi 1)

ZENGŐ MOTORSPORT (Hungary)Car: CUPRA Leon Competición

Drivers: #79 Rob Huff (Great Britain), #99 Dániel Nagy (Hungary)

WTCR race wins: 3 (Huff 3)

Total race wins: 62 (and counting)

WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup all-season entry list 2022#5 Norbert Michelisz (HUN) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#9 Attila Tasi (HUN) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#11 Thed Björk (SWE) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#12 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#16 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#17 Nathanaël Berthon (FRA) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#18 Tiago Monteiro (PRT) LIQUI MOLY Team Engstler, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#25 Mehdi Bennani (MAR) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#29 Néstor Girolami (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#33 Tom Coronel (NLD) Comtoyou DHL Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS

#55 Ma Qing Hua (CHN) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#68 Yann Ehrlacherr (FRA) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

#79 Rob Huff (GBR) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#86 Esteban Guerrieri (ARG) ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport, Honda Civic Type R TCR

#96 Mikel Azcona (ESP) BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR

#99 Dániel Nagy (HUN) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competición

#100 Yvan Muller (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR

France wildcard: #64 Éric Cayrolle (FRA) Elite motorsport by Comtoyou, Audi RS 3 LMS

As well as 16 race winners, 11 nationalities will be represented by the drivers with a further two represented by teams and two more by manufacturers to underline the WTCR’s global appeal. Entries from wildcard racers will also be accepted at each event. Although they won’t be eligible for overall scores, they can chase podium placings and WTCR Trophy points, providing they don’t receive financial backing from manufacturers.

HOMETOWN HERO CAYROLLE ALL SET FOR DEBUT WTCR WILDCARD ACTION

Éric Cayrolle will start an FIA World Touring Car race for the first time in more than 13 years when the WTCR visits his hometown track. Pau resident Cayrolle is entered for WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France, the opening rounds of the 2022 WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup, in a Goodyear-equipped Audi RS 3 LMS run under the Elite motorsport by Comtoyou banner. Better known for his exploits racing GT cars in recent seasons, the 59-year-old Cayrolle famously won the WTCC Trophy in the second of two FIA World Touring Car Championship races at Circuit de Pau-Ville in May 2009. He scored a world championship point in the process despite crashing on the penultimate lap and causing the race to be red flagged. That was the last time the city in southwest France hosted an FIA World Touring Car event and the category’s return this year, as part of the Pau Motors Festival from May 7-8, is eagerly anticipated. CLICK FOR PRESS RELEASE

WTCR FORMAT REFRESHER

Same Qualifying format but allocation of points tweakedThe three-phase Qualifying (Q1, Q2, Q3) elimination format remains unchanged but how points are awarded is all-new for 2022.

From this year, the fastest five drivers in Qualifying, regardless of at which point they set their best lap or whether they progress to Q3 or not, will be rewarded with points on a 10-8-6-4-2 scale.

The change will encourage drivers to push for fast lap times in each phase of Qualifying and avoid the temptation to adopt a strategic approach by trying to secure 10th place in Q2, which comes with pole position for the partially-reversed-grid race.

Race 1 is the big one, Race 2 the partially-reversed onePreviously the partially-reversed-grid race, drivers in Race 1 will line up for action according to the combined Qualifying results and compete for 30 minutes plus one lap (35 minutes plus one lap on street circuits in the event of the safety car being deployed). The top seven finishers will get more points than previously with drivers scoring as follows:

1st = 30 points; 2nd = 23; 3rd = 19; 4th = 16; 5th = 14; 6th = 12; 7th = 10; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

Race 2 becomes the partially-reversed-grid race with fans entertained for 25 minutes plus one lap (or 30 minutes plus one lap if there’s a safety car intervention on a street track). Points will be scored as follows:

1st = 25 points; 2nd = 20; 3rd = 16; 4th = 13; 5th = 11; 6th = 10; 7th = 9; 8th = 8; 9th = 7; 10th = 6; 11th = 5; 12th = 4; 13th = 3; 14th = 2; 15th = 1

How grids are formed reminderThe Race 1 starting grid will be determined by the final results of Q3 (positions 1-5) and Q2 (positions 6-12) for the top 12 grid positions. The results from Q1 will decide the remainder of the Race 1 grid.

For Race 2, grid positions 1-10 will be occupied by the first 10 cars according to the final combined qualifying results but in reverse order. Positions 11 and 12 will be occupied by the cars from Q2 that are not in reverse order. The remainder of the grid will be decided by the results of Q1 from positions 13 downwards.

Race lengths increased and timed in minutes, not measured in kilometresRace 1 will run for 30 minutes plus one lap with Race 2 running for 25 minutes plus one lap. For street races, should the safety car be deployed, Race 1 will be automatically extended to 35 minutes plus one lap, with Race 2 increased to 30 minutes plus one lap. The aim is to lengthen the duration of each race by two laps to provide competitors with more valuable track time.

Repair Time extendedThe opportunity for refuelling, repairs and set-up changes between races has been extended to a minimum of 60 minutes from the previous 20. The increase will give teams more opportunity to repair damage from Race 1 in a less intense manner or switch to a set-up that might enhance car performance for Race 2 and increase the chance of winning.

With more time to ready cars for the weekend’s second race, drivers will be more inclined to push harder in Race 1, with better racing the underlying objective.

Compensation Weight rules revisedThe Compensation Weight rules have been revised and simplified for 2022. All cars will carry zero kilograms of Compensation Weight at the first event of the season. For the second event the Compensation Weight for each model will be based on the best Qualifying time set during the previous event. From the third event the Compensation Weight will be based on the best Qualifying time set during either of the previous two events, rather than an average of the best two lap times out of three events, which was the case in 2021. It will mean the Compensation Weight will be quicker to update and therefore more responsive.

In addition, the maximum Compensation Weight has been reduced from 60 to 40 kilograms to avoid significant contrasting performances from race to race and therefore make the performance levels of each brand even closer. The same Compensation Weight principles apply to race-by-race entries.

WTCR FAST TALK: DRIVERS ON CIRCUIT DE PAU-VILLE

Mikel Azcona (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse / Hyundai Elantra N TCR): “It’s going to be my first time in Pau although I did watch the races from Pau on TV when it was in the WTCC many ears ago. I take the weekend with no pressure because it’s my first time with the team and the Elantra. I will do my best like always and if I can win it will be super-mega but it’s not the goal because I know it won’t be easy with no space for mistakes. My first WTCR win was on a street track in Vila Real, which was also my first ever weekend on a street track. I felt very comfortable, I was very strong compared to the other drivers who had more experience than me. At the tracks where you can’t test during the year the driver is giving an advantage. I love to go to the limit with this adrenalin.”

Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co/Lynk & Co 03 TCR): “I drove at Pau in one of the first races of my career in 2013. It was in a small electric car but it was more like an exhibition race than a proper race. But I don’t really remember the track so I need to work a little bit more on the simulator and on the videos to be ready. It’s been three years since we drove on any street track and it’s always a little bit different than a normal circuit. Street tracks are the type of track I like the most but you can’t do mistakes and if you commit 105 per cent on a qualifying lap, you have to make sure you don’t crash and sometimes 105 per cent can be too much because you can go wide and hit a wall and your weekend is finished. But when you go for a push lap on a street track so close to the walls and you complete the lap the adrenalin and what you feel… it’s incredible.”

Esteban Guerrieri (ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport/Honda Civic Type R TCR): “I raced there in 2005 with the Midland junior team in F3 and from what I remember it’s very twisty and tight. It’s not easy to overtake and every small mistake puts you in the wall. Although I remember it being very challenging, it was fun but a lot of the weekend will be about the qualifying performance like in every street track. It’s challenging to start the season in a street track for WTCR because we haven’t been racing for a while on street tracks and it’s a new circuit for us in these cars so preparation will be key to get confidence straight away out of the car and the track. And to maximise your potential when you put new tyres for Qualifying to be as close to the limit but not to go over the limit otherwise you compromise your whole weekend. In testing we’ve been focused on working on a car that works well on bumpy tracks so let’s go for a good start to the season because it’s always important to score big points and try to start the year on the right foot.”

Rob Huff (Zengő Motorsport/CUPRA Leon Competición): “Every street circuit presents its own challenges but Pau was definitely one of the harder ones from when we raced there in WTCC. We had a lot of very exciting races there in the past, but it’s a really difficult circuit, non-stop with no straights. It’s high pressure on the driver the whole time and of course to be the first event of the season brings even more pressure. But I love street circuits, everybody knows that and Pau is one that I never won and, of course, I would very much love to kick the season off with a win at one of my most memorable circuits.”

Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport/Audi RS 3 LMS): “I raced at Pau in my first year of car racing in 2016, so it’s been a long time ago and for sure I don’t have that much memories of it. For sure it’s going to give me a small advantage but I don’t think it’s going to give me a massive advantage because it’s not like I’ve been there two weeks ago and a touring car is obviously completely different to a single-seater. But the fact I don’t have a disadvantage is already good in my situation.”

Wildcard: Eric Cayrolle (Elite motorsport by Comtoyou/Audi RS 3 LMS): “I live in Pau, it’s my favourite circuit and it will be the 29th edition of this race for me. I did the FIA World Touring Car Championship race in Pau in 2009 and I have very good memories because I was the best privateer in the second race, which I won without passing the finishing line. I know the competition is very tough in WTCR. Everything will be difficult but I have set no target apart from to enjoy myself.”

Past master: Andy Priaulx (WTCC Race of France winner 2008): “Accuracy and flow are key. It’s being accurate with your driving but, at the same time, being intuitive to let the car move between the walls with really good placement of the car. I love street tracks because it rewards a driver who’s accurate and smooth but very, very fast. A lot of modern tracks require more than just the driver. You need to have the car, the whole package to be quick. On street tracks you can’t hide, if you’re fast you’re fast. if you’re a good driver it shows.”

DID YOU KNOW?

*Esteban Guerrieri is the WTCR’s most successful driver in terms of race wins with the Honda-powered driver triumphing 10 times for ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport.

*Twelve drivers won WTCR races during a wide-open 2021 season with all five customer racing brands winning more than once.

*All WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup drivers use the single specification Goodyear Eagle F1 SuperSport tyre. For WTCR Clean Fuels For All Race of France, each driver has 16 dry-weather slick tyres allocated, while 16 wet-weather tyres are also available.

WTCR − FIA WORLD TOURING CAR CUP 2022 UPDATED CALENDAR

Rounds 1 and 2: WTCR Race of France, Circuit de Pau-Ville, May 7-8

Rounds 3 and 4: WTCR Race of Germany, Nürburgring Nordschleife, May 26-28

Rounds 5 and 6: WTCR Race of Hungary, Hungaroring, June 11-12

Rounds 7 and 8: WTCR Race of Spain, MotorLand Aragón, June 25-26

Rounds 9 and 10: WTCR Race of Portugal, Circuito do Vila Real, July 2-3

Rounds 11 and 12: WTCR Race of Italy, Autodromo Vallelunga Piero Taruffi, July 23-24

Rounds 13 and 14: WTCR Race of Alsace GrandEst, Anneau du Rhin, August 6-7

Rounds 15 and 16: WTCR Race of Korea, Inje Speedium, October 8-9

Rounds 17 and 18: WTCR Race of China, Ningbo International Speedpark, November 5-6

Rounds 19 and 20: WTCR Race of Macau, Circuito da Guia, November 18-20

WTCR Wide-open competition in store as race winners pack WTCR entry 7 HOURS AGO