Race report: Muller, Priaulx win for Lynk & Co in Macau as Malaysia and Sepang rev up for WTCR title

Andy Priaulx scored a first WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup presented by OSCARO victory on the streets of Macau to complete a dream weekend for Chinese brand Lynk & Co, which powered all three race winners.

Yvan Muller bagged two wins for Cyan Racing to set up a thrilling title decider at the season super-finale, which takes place at the Sepang International Circuit next month where he’ll battle Norbert Michelisz, Esteban Guerrieri and Thed Björk for world touring car racing’s biggest prize.



Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N Squadra Corse) leaves Macau on the #RoadToMalaysia with a slender nine-point advantage over ALL-INKL.COM Münnich Motorsport Honda driver Guerrieri after both made it through a tough weekend.



Hungarian Michelisz finished second in Race 1 before battling to P10 and P12 in the two Sunday races – a crash in Second Qualifying Q1 hitting his hopes of a bigger score. Guerrieri, meanwhile, was a Race 1 DNF but took fourth in Race 2 and P10 in Race 3. He was set to start Race 2 on the DHL pole only to be hit with a grid penalty and drop to fourth in the order.



There were no such problems for Muller (Cyan Racing Lynk & Co), who converted his First Qualifying DHL pole into a Race 1 victory, which he followed up with a charging drive from fifth to first in Race 2. Sixth in Race 3 puts him two points behind Guerrieri and 11 behind Michelisz.



Kevin Ceccon (Team Mulsanne) hit back from his WTCR JVCKENWOOD Race of Japan podium disappointment to twice finish in the top three aboard an Alfa Romeo Giulietta TCR.



Rob Huff was fourth in Race 1 but his pursuit of a record-extending 10th Macau Guia Race win were dashed when he was unable to turn the Race 3 DHL qualifying top spot into a victory for SLR VW Motorsport. He finished second with Jean-Karl Vernay taking third for Leopard Racing Team Audi Sport. Johan Kristoffersson, the double FIA World Rallycross champion, was the best Macau rookie with fifth in Race 2 and fourth in Race 3 for SLR Volkswagen.



Nicky Catsburg (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team) picked up the TAG Heuer Best Lap Trophy for his Race 2 charge, while Billy Lo was the best of the wildcard racers, the Macanese driver a weekend high of P23 in Race 1.



Tom Coronel was twice in the top 15 for Comtoyou DHL Team CUPRA Racing as Luca Engstler scored his first WTCR / OSCARO points in Race 3, having been called up to deputise for Augusto Farfus at BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Racing Team.

