The battle for the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup title remains wide open after eight races with young talents Gilles Magnus and Santiago Urrutia becoming winners seven and eight of the season at WTCR Race of Hungary today.



1 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 30m41.529s.

2 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +2.127s

3 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, +2.682s

Fastest lap:Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m53.904s (138.4kph)



WTCR Race of Hungary Race 2 top 3

1 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 28m53.853s (138.2kph)

2 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, +2.328s

3 Mikel Azcona (ESP) Zengő Motorsport, CUPRA Leon Competitión, +3.387s

Fastest lap:Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 1m54.036s (138.3kph)



Top 5 provisional standings after Round 8

1 Yann Ehrlacher (FRA) Cyan Racing Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 103 points

2 Santiago Urrutia (URY) Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR, 101

3 Jean-Karl Vernay (FRA) Engstler Hyundai N Liqui Moly Racing Team, Hyundai Elantra N TCR, 87

4 Gilles Magnus (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 84

5 Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS, 82



Belgian ASN-backed Magnus, 21, became the WTCR’s second youngest winner by triumphing in Race 1 in his Goodyear-equipped Comtoyou Team Audi Sport-entered Audi RS 3 LMS with 24-year-old Santiago Urrutia taking top honours in Race 2 for Cyan Performance Lynk & Co as fans returned to the Hungaroring in their thousands.



But there was little home success to cheer after Rob Huff was unable to take up his Race 2 pole position for local team Zengő Motorsport following damage in Race 1, while contact at Turn 1 wrecked Hungarian national hero Norbert Michelisz’s bid for victory in Race 2. However, Mikel Azcona’s second place in Race 1 ahead of Yann Ehrlacher (Cyan Performance Lynk & Co) and inherited third in Race 2 meant the Zengő team didn’t leave empty handed. Michelisz (BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse) was sixth in Race 1 but could do no better than P14 following his brush with Néstor Girolami at the first corner of Race 2.



Azcona completed Race 2 in fourth position but a five-second penalty for Honda-powered racer Girolami promoted the CUPRA Leon Competitión driver to third and drop Girolami (



Magnus added a victory double in WTCR Junior and WTCR Trophy to his maiden outright success, while Ehrlacher, the King of WTCR, leaves Hungary as the Goodyear #FollowTheLeader with a two-point advantage over Urrutia. The Uruguayan appeared to have moved to the top of the standings after his Race 2 victory only for Girolami’s penalty to alter the scores in Ehrlacher’s favour.



RACE WINNER QUOTES



RACE 1: Gilles Magnus (Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS)

“A big relief, I have to say. When I knew I was starting on pole I had a good feeling because this is a track where you need downforce and starting in front is a big advantage for sure. But you have still got to nail the start because it’s a long way to the first corner, so for me that was the crucial moment. We did that very well and afterwards it was just managing. I was lucky to have Fred just behind me, he defended for me very well so I have to thank him for that, good team work. I’ really so happy because finally, we deserved this for a long time. I’ve been second a few times, so I’m really happy with this win. We have had a difficult start to the season, so to be third in the standings is super.”



RACE 2: Santiago Urrutia(Cyan Performance Lynk & Co, Lynk & Co 03 TCR)

“I have to say that Cyan gave me an awesome car, so thank you to Cyan for their hard work. Then it’s a personal thing that when you are competing at such a high level of drivers and teams in the championship you can’t do mistakes, you have to be 100% every weekend. So when I did a mistake in Aragon that cost me a lot of points in the championship and put me out of Q2, in the summer break I just worked. I worked for myself, I did a few things and I kept believing in myself. I said to you at the beginning of the weekend that I felt I could do well, I like the track and everything started in qualifying which put me on the front row. In race one I bring the car home in good points in P7. I was a little bit lucky that Rob didn’t start race two, I started basically on pole. I had a good start and we know at this track when you are leading the pack it is much easier than when you are behind because you lose a lot of downforce. What can I say? I’m super-happy.”



WTCR RACE OF HUNGARY RESULTS



WTCR PROVISIONAL STANDINGS



WHAT’S NEXT?

