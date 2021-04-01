Aurélien Comte is not done with winning in the WTCR − FIA World Touring Car Cup.

The 32-year-old took a standout victory at WTCR Race of Netherlands in season one of the series back in 2018 and completed the year with more second-place finishes than any of his rivals.



After focusing on TCR Europe in 2019, the Frenchman returned to WTCR duty at the Slovakia Ring last October and made an instant impact, scoring points at the wheel of a Vuković Motorsport-run, Goodyear-equipped Renault Mégane RS TCR.



For the 2021 season, which is set to begin at the iconic Nürburgring Nordschleife in Germany from June 3-5, Comte has made a WTCR comeback priority number one.



“The first goal is to be on the WTCR grid and I really hope I can be there,” said Comte. “Currently, I have no concrete proposal. I need a team that trusts me, but I know the situation is difficult with no budget. But I also know the competition is there to be won so I will give it my best every time.”



Looking back on a tough job well done

Comte was thrown into the deep end when he lined up at WTCR Race of Slovakia last season, but he quickly got into his stride with two top-12 finishes.



“All the championships had started, so the WTCR was quite unexpected because I didn't have much hope of getting behind the wheel last year,” said Comte of his 2020 WTCR campaign. “Of course, there are always things that can be done differently to be better, but that is not always possible. I have a lot of respect for the work of Vuković Motorsport on the Renault, they are passionate about racing and mechanics, they do everything! The Mégane has potential, but the team must be supported to continue the development. The car and the team deserve their place in WTCR.”



Track knowledge a plus for flying Frenchman

When Comte burst onto the WTCR scene in 2018, track knowledge was lacking for the Frenchman. But it’s a different story now, as he’s quick to point out.



“I have good experience of the WTCR now and, unlike my first season, I know practically all the tracks,” said Comte. “This is always an advantage because it allows me to be immediately in a good rhythm and to choose the good options with the engineers. I also have knowledge of Adria, before it was changed, and good memories too when we won the TCR Europe Trophy in 2017.”



Keeping busy during the winter

Comte, who lives close to Bordeaux, has spent time in the Pyrénées during the winter to maintain his fitness levels. He has also kept busy by taking English lessons, converting a standard lorry into a race car transporter for the family team he helps to run in various events in France, coaching drivers and keeping up his simracing skills on the RaceRoom platform, used for the Esports WTCR Championship.

WTCR Bring on the Ring, says King of WTCR Ehrlacher YESTERDAY AT 04:01

WTCR Bingo it’s Ningbo! WTCR Race of China venue set 30/03/2021 AT 04:00